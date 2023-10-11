Highlights Harry Maguire has received unfair scrutiny and abuse from fans, both domestically and internationally, despite his contributions to England's success.

Gareth Southgate, the England boss, called out the treatment Maguire receives, stating that it's a joke and unjustifiable.

David Beckham reached out to Maguire after his own goal, showing his support and reminding him of his own experiences dealing with criticism during his career.

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has revealed what David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, said to him in a ‘touching’ phone call after a mistake, which resulted in an own goal, in their 3-1 triumph over Scotland in mid-September.

The 30-year-old has been subject to unjust scrutiny for his performances in a Red Devils shirt over the years after being dislodged from his spot and – eventually - captaincy duties by Erik ten Hag. However, the abuse also transcends into international football, albeit largely from the opposition fans.

Despite falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, England chief Gareth Southgate has continued to put his trust in the former Leicester City man, further highlighted by his recent call-up for games against Australia and Italy.

After replacing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as a half-time substitute against Scotland, every touch of his was met with jeers from the Hampden Park attendees of a Scotland persuasion.

Gareth Southgate’s response to the Scotland boos

Post-match, Three Lions boss Southgate offered his words of encouragement to Maguire in an interview, and claimed it was ‘an absolute joke’ how he receives the treatment he does on a weekly basis.

“I think he’s just come out and spoken to the media, which shows the resilience and character of him. We’re now in a situation where because of people in our own country, the opposition thinks they can have fun with him. So, what’s that about? “He’s been an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we’ve had. Critical to what we’ve been doing, and we allow him to be open to that. It’s a joke. Absolute joke. It makes me livid. Thankfully he’s got the support of the dressing room and people behind him, and I thought the England fans in the stadium tonight were absolutely brilliant. “So, I have no problem with the Scotland fans, they were having fun. But what stirs that up? Those people around in our own country. Yeah, other players will think ‘Well, is that what awaits us?’ at certain times but great credit to him that he managed to show the composure with the ball and keep the ball and put that one moment behind him because we stabilised the game really well after it.”

What did David Beckham say to Harry Maguire in ‘touching’ phone call?

It’s fair to say that Beckham, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, endured his fair share of criticism during his glittering playing career and now Maguire has revealed that the former wide man got in touch following his own goal (via Manchester Evening News).

"I actually spoke with David [Beckham] about three weeks ago, after the game," Maguire said. "He got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that. "It meant everything. I've spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy. It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really."

As shown in Beckham’s recent four-part docu-series, the now 48-year-old was given his marching orders in a World Cup last-16 tie against Argentina in 1998. The England faithful had put full faith into the Essex-born star’s shoulders, though a moment of madness – which involved kicking out at Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone – left England with ten men.

Argentina, who revelled in the fact Beckham was sent off, eventually won the affair of penalties which, in turn, ended England’s World Cup hopes. On the back of his unnecessary red card, the Manchester United man became a target of sickening abuse.

"He reminded me of the career I've had to date and the big moments I've had in my career. think when you're going through tough moments you've got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you've gone in your career and what you've been through. "Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I've reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for three and a half years. He's been in that position and knows what it's like. "I have had some huge plaudits over the years playing for my country. Probably the last year or so hasn't been like that but the previous five I was getting loads and loads of credit. "That's football, that's the way it works. You don't just keep playing at the top and not get no criticism. That doesn't happen unless you are the best in the world and that's probably Messi and Ronaldo, and even they still get criticised as well. "There has been a lot of talk about me over the last year. For that talk to happen, you have got to have built your way up to be a top performer like I've done over the previous five years to that. Things haven't gone to plan over the last year or so, but I am sure it will get back on track. A career is a long path. Many ups, many downs, it probably has been a little blip, and I am trying to be back to where I was."