Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, with the Red Devils already struggling for options at the back. The Dutch coach told the club's media that Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane are also both possible injury doubts for the game.

United, having already lost Lisandro Martinez to yet another injury earlier this month, now have few options to play in central defence, with Luke Shaw also sidelined through injury too. Maguire's absence is therefore a big blow ahead of an important mid-week game.

Speaking to the club's media, Ten Hag said: We have some question marks in our squad. Harry Maguire will not be available. Bruno is doubtful. Also Raphael Varane is doubtful.

"We have to watch and see what we will have and then pick a team, with the aim of course [of winning]. It's an FA Cup game, so it's about win or lose. Black or white. We have to win and that should be our approach. We have to show [character]. I know we can be at our best in the moment, where we are in such a moment in adversity, and we are staying together. I know the fans, we will be strong together. And we will go into that fight to win the game."

United's injury problems continue to grow

Fernandes and Varane injuries could take total to 10

Ten Hag's side, having struggled at points this season, had had something of a resurgence of late, with the Red Devils soaring up the Premier League table. However, they suffered a setback over the weekend after being beaten late on by Fulham.

Their mid-week cup game against Forest offered United an opportunity to bounce back, but they will be without several key personnel. Maguire is the latest name to be added to an ever-growing injury list which also features Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Rasmus Hojlund.

With Fernandes and Varane also potentially joining the others on the treatment table, that could take the number of United players ruled out because of knocks to 10. That will give Ten Hag a big selection headache, and not the good kind either.

United's centre-back options for Forest

Ten Hag confident of result despite lack of options

With all of the above potentially ruled out, the Dutch manager has limited options to pick from. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof could line up in a make-shift partnership, while Willy Kambwala could also be given the chance to start.

Despite the growing list of absentees, Ten Hag remains confident of securing a result at the City Ground. He said: "So when we were in the last couple of games, you have a bench and that is always, for a manager, it's tough to disappoint players. Because there are players that can be starting XI players.

"In the moment there are setbacks like injuries or loss of form, you need such players. Also, for them, they can win their positions back.

"We want them to be available to bring a performance and to help the team, to contribute," he added. "It's only about winning."