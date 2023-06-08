Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club this summer.

However, in an interesting turn of events, the £200,000-a-week centre-back could land a bumper pay rise if he chooses to remain at Old Trafford.

The likes of Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the England international, with Old United boss Erik ten Hag recently admitting his captain has a “decision to make” on his future.

Maguire's arrival in Manchester was met with much delight, but he has since fallen down the pecking order and often become the club’s scapegoat after poor performances.

Ten Hag’s first-choice partnership in the centre of defence this season has been Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

This has meant that Maguire has played third - and even sometimes fourth - fiddle with even full-back Luke Shaw asked to deputise at centre-back instead of the United captain.

Maguire’s current deal at United expires in 2025 with the option of a further year also on the cards.

And now, he might be more likely to stay put given that he will pocket an increase in wages following his club’s qualification for the Champions League, according to ESPN.

Harry Maguire’s pay rise would see him earn more than Harry Kane

United’s main summer target is believed to be Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Kane, who captains England, also currently earns around £200k-a-week, though his weekly wage could see a favourable increase if he joins the Red Devils.

However, if Daniel Levy is able to retain his superstar, Maguire will end up making more than the Three Lions' striker.

In the same breath, if Maguire were to move to another Premier League club he would almost certainly have to accept a pay cut.

This is the case as his wage is potentially a stumbling block for Tottenham.

What’s next for Harry Maguire?

The 30-year-old started a mere eight times in the Premier League this season, with his former defensive partner Victor Lindelof even above him in Ten Hag’s choices.

Maguire’s performances for England have kept him in the fold for the time being, but there are fears that his involvement with his nation will take a hit if his lack of playing time at club level continues.

England boss Gareth Southgate has conceded that if Maguire wishes to keep his international spot, then his lack of senior action at United is “not a situation that can continue forever”.

Such a statement may convince him to make a move in order to keep his international career alive.

Some big decisions like ahead for Maguire this summer.