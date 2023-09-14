Highlights Harry Maguire's mother condemns the unjust abuse her son has received, calling it 'disgraceful' and 'unacceptable'.

Maguire scored an own goal during England's match against Scotland, resulting in further criticism from fans and media.

Gareth Southgate defended Maguire, expressing his anger towards the treatment the defender has faced and praising his resilience.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been subject to unjust abuse in recent times and his mother, Zoe Maguire, has condemned the criticism via an emotional statement on social media.

The 30-year-old was not part of Gareth Southgate’s starting XI as England squared up against Scotland in an international friendly at Hampden Park. Instead, he was substituted on to replace the injured Marc Guehi and was met with jeers from the Scotland support every time the ball landed at his feet.

To make matters worse for Maguire, his introduction was married up with scoring an own goal in the 67th minute, which halved his nation’s lead. Luckily, a goal from the talismanic Harry Kane restored the visitor’s two-goal advantage as they eventually ran out 3–1 victors.

Read More: Scotland vs England: Harry Maguire scores unlucky own goal

England’s promising victory, ahead of what will be an all-important Euro 2024 should they get there, was overshadowed by the treatment of Maguire and now his nearest and dearest – notably his mother – has spoken out in

What has Harry Maguire’s mother write on Instagram?

Maguire’s mother has taken to Instagram to make her feelings known about what her offspring is being put through, game after game.

“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” she wrote. "I was there in the stand as usual, it's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond "football". For me seeing him go through what he's going through is not ok. "I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today. Harry has a massive heart, and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!”

Up next for Maguire’s Manchester United is a meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion and the outcast defender is set to be in the squad for selection as Erik ten Hag look to iron out their ever-growing on-field frailties.

Harry Maguire - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 176 7 5 41 1 England 59 7 2 12 1 Sheffield United 166 12 10 31 3 Leicester City 76 5 3 15 1 Hull City 74 3 5 16 0 Wigan Athletic 16 1 1 4 0 Sheffield United U18 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

The England chief’s post-match interview was dominated by Maguire’s unfortunate situation, despite enjoying a 3-1 victory just moments earlier. The former Middlesbrough defender was quick to defend his player, however, despite admitting he cannot ‘guarantee’ call-ups for those not gaining regular game time at domestic level.

He told Sky Sports: “I think he’s just come out and spoken to the media, which shows the resilience and character of him. We’re now in a situation where because of people in our own country, the opposition thinks they can have fun with him. So, what’s that about? “He’s been an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we’ve had. Critical to what we’ve been doing, and we allow him to be open to that. It’s a joke. Absolute joke. It makes me livid. Thankfully he’s got the support of the dressing room and people behind him, and I thought the England fans in the stadium tonight were absolutely brilliant. “So, I have no problem with the Scotland fans, they were having fun. But what stirs that up? Those people around in our own country. Yeah, other players will think ‘Well, is that what awaits us?’ at certain times but great credit to him that he managed to show the composure with the ball and keep the ball and put that one moment behind him because we stabilised the game really well after it.”

Read More: Gareth Southgate's passionate reply when asked about Harry Maguire after Scotland 1-3 Englan