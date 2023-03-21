Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham descended into absolute chaos around the 70-minute mark.

As the final stages of the match approached, Marco Silva's side were 1-0 ahead thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's 50th minute goal.

Fulham were comfortably on top at Old Trafford too, but things went pear-shaped for them in a flash.

A sweeping United counterattack resulted in Willian blocking Jadon Sancho's shot on the line with his arm.

The hosts were therefore awarded a penalty and the former Chelsea man sent off, but that was only part of the sheer bedlam.

Both Silva and Mitrovic were shown red cards for their furious reactions to the decisions made by Chris Kavanagh, with the latter expected to receive a lengthy ban.

It's certainly a passage of play that will live long in the memory and there are still little side clips popping up on social media.

One of them shows Harry Maguire's fierce response when Issa Diop tried to mess up the penalty spot.

Maguire might not be every United fan's cup of tea, but his desire to fight for the badge simply cannot be questioned.

The below footage only further proves the point...

Video: Maguire's reaction when Diop tried to mess up the penalty spot

A captain at work! Marcel Sabitzer and Antony were having none of it either, with Bruno Fernandes going on to score the crucial penalty for United.

Maguire's actions have earned praise in the video's comment section, one fan writing: "Fair play Maguire! Big up!"

Another Twitter user put things into perspective by touching on the harsh criticism Maguire has received in recent times.

They wrote: "You watch this and then see how much these players (Maguire, mostly) get abused when all they're doing is defending the team and the badge. Makes you think."

Will Maguire be a Man Utd player next season?

After United's 3-1 victory over Fulham, which booked them a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, Maguire was asked if any decisions had been made about his future.

"No," he replied. "There’s a game every three days and I’m training as hard as I can. I’m in a good place mentally and physically, I feel good. The training sessions are really intense, especially the day after a game.

"There will be lads unhappy because they’ve not played or sat on the bench. That’s part of football, but it adds more competition and high-quality training where the lads are covering similar distances to what they do in a game.

"That’s a credit to the players and the coaching staff here putting on those sessions."

Fair play, Harry.