Footage has emerged of Harry Maguire’s reaction to the referee being sent to the monitor to check Scott McTominay’s goal during the Premier League clash against Fulham, before ultimately ruling the strike out. The goal was chalked off as the English defender was judged to have been offside despite not making contact with the ball.

Christian Eriksen had swung in a beautiful delivery towards the back post from a free-kick and Alejandro Garnacho was able to cushion the ball deftly into the path of the on-rushing McTominay to rifle into an empty net. At first glance, the goal looked perfectly legal with Garnacho being well onside, until it emerged that the incident was being checked by VAR due to Maguire’s involvement.

The English defender had made a run towards the back post and did look to have made a movement towards the ball, but made no contact before his teammates did the rest. It came as a bitter blow for Maguire, who has had quite the redemption arc in recent weeks.

This was the reason behind the goal eventually being ruled out as referee, John Brooks, was sent to the screen to review a ‘subjective’ offside, and he made the call that Maguire was offside and sufficiently involved.

Harry Maguire fumes at official during Fulham vs Manchester United

As Brooks was taking a look at the incident on the VAR screen at the side of the pitch, United and Fulham players were all surrounding him to give their own thoughts and opinions. Maguire was leading the protests from a Man United perspective.

The former captain of the club could be heard shouting in the direction of the referee: “I wasn’t even involved, ref! Hey! I wasn’t even involved! F****ing hell!I wasn’t even involved!” While it was very unlikely to sway the decision Brooks would make, many would agree with the Englishman’s assessment.

Other players can be seen waiting eagerly for the call such as Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot among others. The latter can be seen taking the decision in the right way as he immediately starts to motivate his teammates while Fernandes went to discuss further.

Bruno Fernandes fires United to a vital victory

Erik ten Hag has found himself under increasing pressure after the Red Devils suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford against Manchester City and Newcastle United. This left the Dutch boss heading to Craven Cottage in need of a win to alleviate some of that pressure.

In a very scrappy game, it looked destined to be a goalless draw after the disallowed McTominay goal but up stepped the captain. Fernandes picked the ball up on the edge of the area as the home side failed to clear their lines effectively before turning past two opposing players and firing low into the bottom corner past a despairing Bernd Leno.

United are still sitting firmly in mid-table in eighth position but were able to close the gap to some of the teams above before they played their next match. Luton Town travel to Old Trafford next week as Ten Hag's side look to head into the impending international break on a high note after some recent struggles.