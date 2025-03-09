It's fair to say that Manchester United are no longer the force they once were. When Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, he had led them to a record 13 Premier League titles. Now over a decade since, they have not won the competition since.

Every year, the club seems to reach a new low and they currently sit 15th in the league under manager Ruben Amorim. That said, they still have some quality footballers among their ranks.

Arguably, the best player in the team at the moment is Bruno Fernandes. The club captain is a regular source of goals from midfield, when so often they lack in attack, and shows his personality on the pitch no matter the circumstances.

That said, iconic Premier League manager Harry Redknapp still believes he wouldn't get regular game time if he played under Sir Alex.

Harry Redknapp: Bruno Fernandes Wouldn't Play Under Sir Alex

"He wouldn’t have a prayer of making the team"