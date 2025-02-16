Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp has revealed which youngster impressed him the most from his time in charge of the club. Over the years, the Hammers have developed a strong reputation for breeding some of the Premier League's best players.

While recent years have seen the likes of Declan Rice emerge, fans will remember a time when the likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Frank Lampard were all on the books at the London club. Add to that Michael Carrick, Glen Johnson and Paul Ince - as well as England legends Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst going back in the annals of their long history - and you've got an academy with a proven track record.

Redknapp has worked with several incredible youngsters during his time as a manager, with the likes of Luka Modric, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to add to the crop of Ferdinand and Lampard, and he certainly had an eye for talent.

The late 1990s and early 2000s saw the Hammers flood their first team with Lampard, Carrick and Jermain Defoe in what was a fruitful time for the club's academy. And yet, there was another player who stood out for Redknapp above all.

Redknapp Was in Awe of Joe Cole

He described as "unbelievable" in his early years