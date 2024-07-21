Highlights Harry Redknapp thinks Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard should be considered for the England manager's job.

Lampard is currently out of work while Gerrard is in charge of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Redknapp doesn't believe either man will be considered due to their difficult spells managing in the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp believes Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are the only two candidates England should be considering to replace Gareth Southgate. The FA is on the hunt for a new manager for the first time in eight years after Gareth Southgate stepped down in the wake of England's defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

During his time in charge, Southgate cemented his status as England's greatest manager since 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey, guiding the Three Lions to two European Championship finals as well as runs to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals.

Whoever replaces the former Middlesbrough manager will have big shoes to fill, and Redknapp thinks Gerrard and Lampard should be among the candidates to take over - although he doesn't actually think either man will even be considered for the job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard both played over 100 times for England (Lampard 106 and Gerrard 114).

Redknapp Praises Lampard and Gerrard

Former Spurs boss thinks pair have what it takes

Gerrard and Lampard both enjoyed encouraging starts to their managerial careers. Lampard took Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first managerial role before being handed the reins at Chelsea in 2019. In his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, he guided the Blues to a top-four finish as well as an FA Cup final, but the following season he was sacked following a poor run of results. His subsequent struggles at Everton and back at Chelsea as the caretaker manager last year did little to boost his reputation as a manager.

Gerrard, meanwhile, began his managerial career in Scotland and helped Rangers to win their first title in a decade before moving to Aston Villa, where he lasted less than a year before being sacked. Gerrard is currently the manager of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

"If the odds are spot-on, finding Gareth Southgate’s replacement is a toss-up between Eddie Howe and Graham Potter," Redknapp wrote in his column for The Sun. "Well in my book it’s a straight head-to-head, too. But I’m even more convinced that the men I see as obvious front-runners will be lucky to even get an interview.

Redknapp Doesn't Think Either Man Will be Considered

'Neither will get so much as a phone call'

"I doubt there are many who’d agree with me either, when I say the FA should look no further than Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard for the next Three Lions boss. Either of them could do the job standing on their head, yet probably neither will get so much as a phone call."

England candidates' career records Manager Games managed Wins Draws Losses Win percentage Steven Gerrard 300 168 66 66 56 Eddie Howe 669 292 136 241 44 Frank Lampard 196 83 40 73 42 Graham Potter 440 185 118 137 42

Redknapp added: "There’s no doubt Potter or Howe would be a safe pair of hands. A steady Eddie. Just like Gareth was eight years ago — which is why they will probably get a chance. But if the FA want someone steeped in football knowledge — at international level too — and who knows the game inside out at that level, both Frank and Stevie leave them standing. The players would love it as well. They’d be desperate to play for them. They would have nothing but respect whether it was Lampard or Gerrard as boss."