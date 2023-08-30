Harry Wilson scored one of the best penalties we’ll see all season as Fulham knocked Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Fulham secured their place in the third round of the competition thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Ange Postecoglou’s side. A 19th-minute own goal by Micky van de Ven put the hosts 1-0 up at Craven Cottage. Brazil international Richarlison then equalised for Spurs early in the second half.

With the scores level after 90 minutes, the second round fixture was eventually decided on penalties. Andreas Pereira, Raul Jimenez, the aforementioned Wilson, Joao Palhinha, and Kenny Tete all converted their spot-kick for the Cottagers. Spurs netted three of their penalties, but Davinson Sanchez’s miss handed Fulham the opportunity to win the tie.

What did Marco Silva say after Fulham beat Spurs?

“The best team won,” Fulham boss Marco Silva said, per South London Press. “What’s clear is from the first minute we were on the front foot. That was the plan and the players executed it.

“We pressed them really high and didn’t let them set. That was one of the keys for us throughout the game to give us the confidence we needed.

“During the 97 minutes we were the team with more chances to score, we played better and it (the win) was deserved.”

What did Postecoglou say after Spurs lost to Fulham?

Postecoglou, the former Australia and Celtic boss who has made a positive impact since his appointment as Tottenham’s new permanent manager in the summer, expressed his frustration after the final whistle. The 58-year-old was quoted by The Telegraph as saying: “We are obviously disappointed. We were not at our fluid best but that was not surprising given the changes. I liked the way we hung in there, but ultimately we could not get over the line.

“The Carabao Cup was my priority. There is no European football so how am I going to find out about my players? They are all part of the club. That doesn’t mean the cup or any game isn’t our priority.

“We are very much at the discovery stage, so we need to find out and give the players the opportunity to contribute if we are going to need them over the next few weeks. We are going to need to rely on these guys, and this was an opportunity to do that.”

Video: Harry Wilson's perfect penalty for Fulham vs Spurs

Football fans watching the tie were blown away by Wilson’s penalty during the shootout. The former Liverpool youth player, who has represented Wales on 46 occasions since 2013, is known for his set-piece abilities.

Blessed with a magnificent left foot, Wilson has scored some unbelievable free-kicks down the years - and his latest penalty was a thing of beauty, too. The 26-year-old stepped up and rifled an unstoppable strike past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who dived the right way but still got nowhere near the ball.

Wilson’s rocket of a penalty struck the underside of the crossbar in the top corner of the goal, hit the back of the net, then bounced up and touched the woodwork again. It’s safe to say that we won’t see many - if any - better penalties all season. Watch Wilson’s penalty in all its glory here:

“Harry Wilson’s penalty is the best penalty you will see,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “That is outrageous.” While another viewer said: “That Harry Wilson penalty might be the best I’ve ever seen.”

Plenty of other football fans echoed similar thoughts, with another saying: “Harry Wilson had just scored the best penalty I think I’ve ever seen in my life.” No goalkeeper on the planet would have stood a chance saving Wilson’s spot-kick. It was the dictionary definition of unstoppable.