Newcastle United want to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, who would be keen on a move to St James' Park, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international suffered relegation to the Championship with Leicester, and a return to the Premier League seems likely.

Newcastle United transfer news - Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium after the Foxes dropped down a division.

The Guardian have recently claimed that Newcastle are leading the race to secure his signature, with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United also keen.

Back in 2021, Barnes was described as 'unbelievable' by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

There's no doubt that it was a catastrophic campaign for Leicester, but Barnes did as much as he could to try and keep them afloat.

As per FBref, Barnes finished with 13 Premier League goals, more than any other player for the Midlands club.

With Newcastle competing in the Champions League next term, adding increased squad depth will be pivotal to dealing with the hectic fixture schedule.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from St James' Park, and Anthony Gordon has struggled to make an impact since his move from Everton, so the signing of Barnes could be a smart one.

What has Jacobs said about Barnes?

Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle are going to be in the race for Barnes, who would be keen on a move to the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Newcastle are going to be very much there, and the player would be keen on a move as well. So, now it's up to the clubs to formalise their interest and work out whether there's a deal to be had under the £50m that Leicester have previously asked for."

Who else are Newcastle in the market for?

In June, the Telegraph claimed that Newcastle were pushing to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, but the Saints haven't budged on their valuation.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies are monitoring the situation of Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that Newcastle are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who could be allowed to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

With the Saudi Arabian investment they've received over the last few years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them strengthen in multiple positions over the next few months.

What's next for Newcastle?

Preparing for life in the Champions League is the next step for Eddie Howe and his team.

Although their starting 11 might be capable of competing in Europe's elite competition, the increased number of fixtures could take a toll on the Newcastle squad.

Sandro Tonali recently arrived through the door at St James' Park, but you'd imagine more reinforcements will be in the pipeline.

Barnes would certainly be a good addition on top of Tonali, as Newcastle look to push for another top-four finish.