Highlights Harvey Elliott backs Lee Carsley to become the next England manager after working with him for the Three Lions' Under-21 side.

The Liverpool midfielder's former club boss, Jurgen Klopp, has previously been linked with the vacancy.

Gareth Southgate stepped away from the role after failing to win Euro 2024 and Carsley's appointment would increase Elliott's chances of breaking into the senior squad.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has named his preferred candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England's manager. The 21-year-old has stated he believes the Three Lions' Under-21 Head Coach Lee Carsley is the perfect man to make the step up to senior level.

Elliott is yet to make his debut for his nation's senior team, but he would stand a strong chance of breaking into the squad in the coming years if Carsley was at the helm. There has been plenty of speculation that the youngster's former club boss, Jurgen Klopp, could be the ideal Southgate replacement, but Elliott chose against naming the German as his choice for the vacancy.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate at England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager potentially leaves his job after Euro 2024.

Southgate decided to call time on his career as England manager following his side's Euro 2024 final loss against Spain. It brought his eight-year reign to an end following an incredible improvement in the Three Lions' fortunes at major international tournaments. The process will have now begun to identify the perfect man to continue the good work the ex-Middlesbrough boss has started.

Harvey Elliott Praises Lee Carsley

The pair have achieved success together

Elliott was part of Carsley's England youth side that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023. The pair have worked well together in the past and the Liverpool star clearly thinks the coach can make the step up. Per the Daily Mail, Elliott was asked whether he thought Carsley was ready for the job and replied:

"Absolutely. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up. There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching."

The young playmaker went on to add: "Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA)." His enjoyment has largely been down to the exciting style of football Carsley has the youth team playing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harvey Elliott appeared in five of England Under-21s' six matches on the way to European Championship glory.

Southgate originally moved up the ranks in the England set-up from the youth team to the senior side, meaning this wouldn't be an unprecedented choice of appointment. If Carsley was the next man in the hot seat, Elliott's chances of earning his first cap would be instantly improved.

Related Why England Are Considering Appointing Lee Carsley as Manager ‘For the people mocking Lee Carsley being a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate, watch this video’

Elliott on Potential England Cap

He missed out on the Euro 2024 squad

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the Euro 2024 squad, Elliott decided to remain upbeat about the situation. He explained: "Of course I want to be there. But they have their certain ways and their players that they monitor and that they want to pick and that’s just what they do. At the same time, I was disappointed. I had a nice break. The summer before, I had the Euros with the 21s so I didn’t get a long break."

He's one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League and Elliott was able to get back to Liverpool training for the start of pre-season under new Reds boss Arne Slot. Should he become a key part of the Dutchman's plans, the ex-Fulham youngster could see his chances of a senior England call-up significantly increase regardless of who the manager is.