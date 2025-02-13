Harvey Elliott took a dig at Everton fans by downplaying the Goodison Park atmosphere following Liverpool's 2-2 thriller in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

It looked as though The Toffees' neighbours had stolen all three points in the Merseyside rivals' final meeting at the Goodison ground before the move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. Mohamed Salah put his side in front in the 73rd minute after Alexis Mac Allister had equalized in the 16th minute following Beto's 11th-minute opener.

James Tarkowski struck a 90+8th minute equaliser, much to the delight of fans in the Gwladys Street Stand, who roared in celebration. It was a chaotic end to the derby as the visitors felt the goal should have been disallowed for a foul on Ibrahima Konate, but VAR saw no such issue.

Harvey Elliott Claims Only Liverpool Fans Were 'Felt'

The Reds midfielder couldn't help but take aim at Evertonians

Elliott didn't appear in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton but had much to say when asked about the game and the atmosphere created by fans inside a packed Goodison Park. He acknowledged the disappointment of conceding an equaliser late on and how it 'felt more like a loss.'

The interviewer wanted to know how he felt at the last minute because of the 'roar' of the crowd:

"Not really ( I didn't feel the crowd) yeah (I felt the roar of), Liverpool fans."

Elliott smirked as he headed off, evidently trying to rattle Everton fans with his comments, but he wasn't the only player from either side who tried drawing the ire of their rivals' fanbase. The Toffees' Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a second yellow and subsequent red card after the game for provoking the visiting fans, while the Reds' Curtis Jones also saw red for a scuffle with the Malian midfielder.

Arne Slot was also sent off post-match for an aggressive handshake with referee Michael Oliver, and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also dismissed for his protestations over Tarkowski's equaliser. It was the Merseyside derby at its best, and the rivalry is still as fierce as ever before the Blues move to their new stadium next season.