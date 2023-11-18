Highlights Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been impressive this season and is a key figure in their promotion push.

If Southampton gain promotion, they have the option to sign Harwood-Bellis permanently for £20m.

Harwood-Bellis won't want to stick around at St Mary's if they don't gain promotion, and this could be his last season playing in the Championship.

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for the Saints, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT whether the loanee centre-back will be considering remaining with the club.

The Manchester City defender, who is currently spending the season on a temporary deal at St Mary's, has the experience that Russell Martin needs in terms of getting promoted. The England youth international spent the last campaign on loan at Vincent Kompany's Burnley, and the Lancashire club comfortably won the league.

So far this term, Harwood-Bellis is proving why he was such a key figure in that Burnley side and is now flourishing under Martin in the same division. However, the 21-year-old will have ambitions to play in the Premier League one day, whether that be with Man City, Southampton, or another club. Martin will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of him, whether they go up or not, but it might not be that easy.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be key in Saints' promotion push

After signing on loan for the Saints in the summer transfer window, Martin and his team brought in a centre-back who not only suited the system perfectly, due to his ability to play from the back, but also a player who knows what it takes to gain promotion. If Southampton do manage to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then the south coast club are able to sign Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal for £20m, per MailOnline, but that clause won't activate unless they gain promotion.

Harwood-Bellis was a key cog in Burnley's side last season, and he's started this campaign superbly, keeping the likes of Mason Holgate, who is also on loan from a Premier League club, out of the team. It's no surprise, considering the performances he produced at Turf Moor.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 2022/2023 Burnley - Championship Stats Starts 31 Minutes 2766 Assists 2 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.77 Passes Into Final Third Per 90 6.12 Pass Success Rate 85% Aerials Won Per 90 2.90 Man of the Match awards 1 Tackles And Interceptions Per 90 3.03 All stats according to FBref

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are looking to sign Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal next summer, when his loan move expires. The reporter added that he believes there is a good chance that he will be plying his trade at St Mary's once again next season, but it will be interesting to see what happens if the Saints don't finish in the top two, or go up through the play-offs.

Jones has discussed Harwood-Bellis once again, suggesting that he is too good for the Championship, and it was a risk for him to make the step-down to England's second tier after such an impressive season with Burnley. The journalist adds that this campaign has to be Harwood-Bellis' last in the Championship, so securing promotion will be pivotal in Martin's race to secure his signature on a permanent basis. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He's an amazing prospect and I think he is too good for the Championship. I think you have to say fair play to him for even taking this risk by stepping down because he's had offers to stay in the Premier League. But for a year, he thought this might be the perfect club for him to kind of step out and then step back up again. If Saints get to the Premier League, then sure they can go and sign him permanently. But this has to be his only season at Championship level, because you're already seeing that this is player that is certainly Premier League-worthy."

Russell Martin is in a fight to keep hold of key stars

The Saints were close to losing some of their key players during the summer transfer window, and there's certainly no guarantee they can look to tie them down in January. Kamaldeen Sulemana handed in a transfer request close to the deadline, per The Athletic, so it will be interesting to see if he's looking to depart once again.

Che Adams' contract expires next summer, which means it will be the last chance for Martin's side to cash in. As a result, the club could decide to part ways, especially with Ross Stewart joining in the summer.