Indy Eleven are the latest USL club to make a deep run in the U.S. Open Cup in 2024 in the hope of becoming the first lower division side to win the trophy in 25 years.

The Open Cup, the oldest cup competition in the United States dating back to 1913, is named after the fact that it is a tournament that is open to clubs of all levels to participate — from professional to amateur — similar to what occurs in domestic cup competitions in other countries.

There have been plenty of "cupsets" over the years, with lower division teams knocking off clubs hailing from higher tiers, especially in the early rounds of the Open Cup. But history has shown that it has become increasingly difficult for lower division clubs to get past the late rounds, where the top teams are usually left standing. That might be set to change in the coming years, with only eight MLS clubs opting to participate in the 2024 tournament, and another 11 sending their reserve team.

As it stands, since the advent of MLS in 1996 as the new first-division league in the USA, only three clubs from lower divisions have been able to reach the U.S. Open Cup final.

Lower Division Teams in the US Open Cup Final

Only three teams have pulled off the feat since MLS kicked off in 1996

The Rochester Raging Rhinos of the old USISL A-League — at the time considered the second division behind MLS — reached the final twice in the span of four years.

The Rhinos lost on their first attempt against MLS's D.C. United, who had the advantage of playing on their home turf. But when they had the chance to play an MLS team on neutral territory as they did in the 1999 final against Colorado, they blanked them 2-0 for a historic victory (video below).

After the exploits of the Rhinos, it took another nine years for another lower-division USL team to reach the final. In 2008, the Charleston Battery of the USL's First Division — despite the name, it was actually the second division of men's pro soccer in the USA at the time — advanced to the title match after a run which saw them knock off MLS sides Houston Dynamo (Round of 16) and FC Dallas (quarterfinals) en route to the final. But they fell in the title match to a D.C. United team that once again made the home-field edge count.

As MLS club budgets grew over the years, the gap also grew compared to the majority of USL clubs, and it became increasingly difficult for lower division teams to break through to the final.

Another 14 years elapsed before Sacramento Republic went on a memorable run in 2022, beating three straight MLS teams — the San Jose Earthquakes (Round of 16), the LA Galaxy (quarterfinals) and Sporting Kansas City (semifinal penalty shootout) — to force a showdown with another MLS club in Orlando City for the cup. But home-field advantage was in favor of the MLS team, and so was the result.

Lower Division Teams to Reach Open Cup Final (since 1996) Year Club USOC Final Opponent Result Venue 1996 Rochester Rhinos D.C. United (MLS) 3-0 L Washington, D.C. 1999 Rochester Rhinos Colorado Rapids (MLS) 2-0 W Columbus, Ohio 2008 Charleston Battery D.C. United (MLS) 2-1 L Washington, D.C. 2022 Sacramento Republic Orlando City SC (MLS) 3-0 L Orlando, Fla.

Which USL Teams Have Reached the Open Cup Semifinals?

Three of the nine lower-division clubs to make the semis eventually joined MLS

A total of nine lower-division USL teams have made it to the Open Cup semifinals since 1996, but that's where the road ended for all but the three teams listed in the table above.

Second-division sides Minnesota Thunder, Richmond Kickers, Seattle Sounders, Carolina Railhawks and FC Cincinnati made it to the semis, only to be thwarted by MLS opposition, except for the one all-USL semifinal in 2008 (Seattle vs Charleston). Minnesota, Cincinnati and Seattle eventually became MLS expansion teams.

The most unlikely of runs was had by the San Francisco Bay Seals, who were technically a third-division team that only narrowly lost to MLS club D.C. United in the semis.