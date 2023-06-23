Hasbulla seemed to confirm his football club allegiances after meeting with a member of a Women’s Super League team.

The social media sensation rose to fame in 2021 after a series of viral TikTok videos, many of which include UFC references.

Hasbulla has since been integrated into the world of UFC, and has produced collaborations with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White.

While it’s clear that mixed martial arts is Hasbulla’s sport of choice, a recent social media post has suggested he is also a keen Liverpool fan.

Hasbulla receives two Liverpool shirts from Missy Bo Kearns

Missy Bo Kearns, who plays in midfield for Liverpool, shared two photos of Hasbulla with Liverpool shirts.

The first shirt has ‘Hasbu 7’on the back, while the second is emblazoned with Kearns’s name.

The young football star captioned the post: “Hasbulla is a red 🔴 was nice to meet you legend ❤️🤝”

It is no surprise that Hasbulla is a Liverpool fan, particularly after he criticised former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview last year.

"I could not care less about Ronaldo,” he said. “I'm more famous than him. The only thing he does in a match is pass around the ball."

Who is Missy Bo Kearns?

No one knows for certain how Hasbulla and Kearns ended up meeting, but the latter is enjoying a rise in prominence as she continues to perform well for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old joined the club’s youth academy when she was eight years old, rising up the ranks until her senior team debut in March 2019.

Despite signing her first professional contract with Liverpool in January 2020, Kearns was named captain in October 2021.

She helped the team earn promotion to the Women’s Super League, and made 22 appearances and scored four goals in the top flight last season.

Kearns is yet to play for the Lionesses, but has appeared for her country at an under-17, under-19 and under-23 level. She is viewed as part of an exciting new generation of young English female footballers, and will likely earn her first cap soon.