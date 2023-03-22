Hasbulla has become a global phenomenon on social media in recent years, being touted as the Mini Khabib due to standing at just three feet three inches tall due him suffering with a form of dwarfism. This leads to him having the stature and voice of a small boy, despite being 20 years old.

He has amassed over 7.4 million followers on Instagram and clips of him constantly go viral. He initially impersonated his idol Khabib Nurmagomedov, which of course went viral and has since seen the pair become friends.

When it comes to combat sports, Hasbulla is no stranger to the industry, only recently he signed a five-year deal with Dana White and the UFC for promotional purposes, but his crossover into the sport hasn’t stopped there.

Hasbulla on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ Podcast

Mike Tyson is arguably one of the biggest names in the fighting business and has thus set up a podcast for his fans to see more of him now he’s retired, and he does get some big name guests on too, with Hasbulla the latest to join him.

In a clip that has been posted to social media, the influencer starts fighting with Tyson, landing some strikes to his head as the former heavyweight champion continued his dodging of as many strikes as possible. Not many could do that to Tyson and come out unscathed, and Hasbulla almost learned that the hard way!

Iron Mike picked his guest up from the floor and moved his bucket hat, pretending to bite his ear. Now, where have we seen that before? Obviously it was all in jest, but the footage is certainly well worth a watch, so check it out for yourself below…

Videos: Mike Tyson gets punched by Hasbulla

After letting his guest land a number of punches, Tyson decided enough was enough and took matters into his own hands, literally!

You can see both Tyson and Hasbulla laughing and enjoying themselves, which is what it’s all about and part of the reason why the podcast is as successful as it is, regardless of the calibre of guests.

Fans just want to see Tyson having a good time and enjoying himself. He’s no stranger to having a good time with such a unique life which has been full of chaos, controversy but also plenty of good times and huge title wins. There’s only one Mike Tyson, never change!