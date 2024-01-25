Highlights Knicks interested in trading for Dejounte Murray, but negotiations have stalled as Atlanta's asking price is too high.

Adding Murray to the lineup could disrupt the Knicks' successful playing style and chemistry.

Murray may be a better fit for a team like the Lakers, who have a greater need for scoring and defense.

Dejounte Murray has been one of the hottest names in the NBA as the trade deadline approaches, and the biggest market in the league, the New York Knicks, were interested in adding him. The Atlanta Hawks have made Murray open to trade after the backcourt duo of Murray and Trae Young fell flat in the playoffs last season, and has seen limited success this year.

The Knicks are swinging for the fences this season, reinforcing their lineup of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson with OG Anunoby, and sources indicate that they are not done yet. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Knicks "were on the hunt for Murray," but negotiations have since stagnated. Atlanta's asking price is "a bit too high" for New York to stomach, and other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, are closer to swinging a deal.

"I’ve touched on the Knicks as another team that was in the hunt for Murray. That has cooled off. New York currently feels the asking price for Murray is a bit too high right now...that extra first-round pick Atlanta is looking for hasn’t been something that New York has an appetite to move at this point."

The Knicks have reportedly offered Quinten Grimes, Evan Fournier, and a first-round pick for Murray, but the Hawks remain steadfast that they want two firsts for the former All-Star.

The Knicks don't need to add a star

Jumped from 17-15 before Anunoby, 10-2 after his arrival

After adding the defensive-minded wing Anunoby, the Knicks have become one of the hottest teams in the league. While making trades to address small concerns here or there will always be necessary for contenders, taking a swing on Murray could hurt more than it helps.

The Knicks currently have four players who score double-digit points, and adding a fifth in Murray might be detrimental to the physical, paint-heavy style of ball that has worked in New York. Murray was paired with Young, a stud point guard in Atlanta, with disappointing results. Adding him in a backcourt with Brunson could do more harm than good.

Murray and Donte DiVincenzo as secondary guards, 2023-24 Three-point percentage Turnover percentage VORP Murray 38.7% 10.5 1.1 DiVencenzo 42% 11.1 1.4

While no one would claim that Murray isn't as good as DiVencenzo, having a player with an established role on a team with championship aspirations is a key to unlocking the starting lineup. If Murray was traded to the Knicks, not only would New York lose a key bench piece in Grimes, but they would be forced to make mid-season adjustments to Murray's playstyle. It worked when they added Anunoby, but he was filling a position of need as a three-and-d wing who could lock down the opponent's best player. Murray is a solid defender, to be sure, but his ball dominance would hinder the success New York has found recently.

A team like the Lakers--who desperately need scoring and defense help--would be a much better fit for Murray. The Knicks have already retooled with great success, there's no need to force another change on the roster.