The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to generate offense since three-time All-Star Trae Young went down with a hand injury last week.

Averaging just 108.0 points per game in the four games since Young underwent finger surgery, the Hawks have seen their three-point attempts fall dramatically. It's no surprise, as Young averages a team-high 8.9 three-point attempts per game this season, and the eighth-most (456 total) in the NBA.

Nonetheless, the difference in their output is significant if not startling, and they would be wise to address it as soon as possible.

Improving their 3-point output

It's time for the Hawks to put De'Andre Hunter back in the starting lineup

In order to increase the number of three-pointers that the team is taking, the Atlanta Hawks will have to make a big change. Literally.

Hawks Starters - 3-point Production Player PPG 3PA 3P% Dejounte Murray 21.6 6.2 35.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.8 8.3 37.1 Jalen Johnson 15.8 3.4 34.6 Saddiq Bey 13.5 5.6 32.1 Clint Capela 11.1 N/A N/A Total 78.8 23.5

Looking at their current starting lineup, the only player that isn't attempting at least five 3-point attempts per game is Clint Capela. A traditional pick-and-roll center, stretching the floor isn't Capela's game, nor does it have to be.

However, because he's not a 3-point threat, he has to be a starting lineup casualty as Atlanta inserts a perimeter-oriented player into the first unit.

Several players come to mind when considering who should get the promotion.

De'Andre Hunter, who entered the 2023-24 season as a starter, has started in 240 out of 257 career games (playoffs included). Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Garrison Mathews, one of two Hawks players to shoot over 40 percent from three this season.

Even AJ Griffin, who is regaining his footing in the G League with 40.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc for the College Park Skyhawks.

There are cases to be made for each of the aforementioned players. However, the best option appears to be Hunter, who is second on the Hawks with 41.6 percent shooting from three-point range this season.

Hawks Proposed Starting Lineup - 3-point Production Player PPG 3PA 3P% Dejounte Murray 21.6 6.2 35.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.8 8.3 37.1 De'Andre Hunter 15.3 4.6 41.6 Saddiq Bey 13.5 5.6 32.1 Jalen Johnson 15.8 3.4 34.6 Total 83.0 28.1

Averaging 15.3 points per game to Capela's 11.1 points per game, there's also a moderate benefit to starting Hunter over Capela from just the perspective of their productivity as scorers.

With that +4.1 point per game increase, the starting lineup would average 83.0 points per game, a figure just above the Dallas Mavericks (82.3; 12th in the NBA).

The increase of +1.9 made threes per game would give their starting lineup a total of 10.2 made threes per game, a figure just below the Golden State Warriors (10.5; 2nd in the NBA).

Hunter has also shown the ability to knife his way into the lane with good results using a stampede dribble.

Though he isn't the ball-handler, shot-creator, or playmaker that Young is, just having another player capable of penetrating the first line of defense benefits the Hawks, as increased rim pressure enhances the possibility of Atlanta finding the best shot on any given possession. Defenses collapse, or defenders rotate, and a teammate finds himself open.

Starting Jalen Johnson at center

The change is a win-win situation for the Hawks and Johnson

With Clint Capela moving to the second unit, the Atlanta Hawks should start Most Improved Player candidate Jalen Johnson at center in order to maximize floor spacing. This works to Dejounte Murray's benefit, as the veteran likes to drive into the heart of the defense.

More to the point, with the offense running through Murray, it would behoove the Hawks to make his job as easy as possible. However, starting a big man that can stretch the floor like Johnson also makes it easier for players that don't have explosive first steps—like De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Saddiq Bey—to score near or at the rim.

Lastly, a '5-out offense' that puts five 'live' players—ones who are always threats to pass, dribble, or shoot—on the floor at the same time is difficult to defend. Teams have to have the personnel necessary to switch, or they end up relying on a variety of zone defenses, many of which are unsuited for guarding teams with a bevy of knockdown shooters.

A 5-out offense isn't a novel concept though, which is why there shouldn't be much apprehension from Atlanta so far as adopting the approach. In fact, the Golden State Warriors have thrived with it for the past decade. The Warriors are taking such an approach even now, starting the 6-foot-6 and 230-pound Draymond Green at center.

To that point, Johnson may handle his own at center at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds. As the Hawks have ample confidence in 6-foot-9, 235-pound center Onyeka Okongwu, they may be willing to give it a shot.

Jalen Johnson - NBA Career Progression Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Minutes 5.5 14.9 34.2 Points 2.4 5.6 15.6 Rebounds 1.2 4.0 8.7 Assists 0.1 1.2 3.3 Field goal % 53.7 49.1 51.6 3-point field goal % 23.1 28.8 33.8

With that said, a test of will, strength and technique rather than purely size, Johnson's intangibles will matter more than his physical measurements.

Johnson starting at center doesn't only benefit his teammates though. If his man comes out to guard him on the perimeter, he'll be better able to use his foot speed to his advantage against less limber and agile players than he's currently facing.

If the opposing center decides to stay home, Johnson will walk into several open and easy shots.

In other words, it could be a win-win for everybody.