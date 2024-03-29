Highlights Dejounte Murray gave a tip of the cap of sorts to Kobe Bryant with a 44-7-7-2-1 performance against the Celtics while attempting 44 shots.

Murray also sank the game-winning basket in overtime while outscoring the Celtics in the extra period.

Murray's offensive surge for the Hawks is vital until Trae Young returns and with the playoffs just on the horizon.

Emulating the performances of NBA legends is something players aspire to do at times throughout their careers. Even if in the moment, they may not even realize they're doing so.

For Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray, he can have the utmost satisfaction in knowing he did this in honor of Kobe Bryant during Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Murray's Spectacular Performance Against Boston

Recorded a 44-7-7-2-1 stat line against the Celtics

Murray was like an engine that refused to give out against the East's top seed in the Celtics. He put up a career-high 44 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block on 18-of-44 shooting from the field and 6-of-19 from beyond the arc.

He even outscored the entire Celtics squad throughout the overtime period, edging them 11-10 as he converted what would be the game-winning basket to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory in front of their home fans.

Putting the team on his back, specifically on the offensive end, he wound up scoring the fewest points on at least that many shot attempts since Kobe Bryant did it back in 2002, according to StatMuse. Realizing he had a similar performance to the legend, Murray made sure to happily mention it after the game concluded.

"I knew Kobe would be proud of me." - Dejounte Murray

The shot attempts he had throughout Thursday night were also the first time a player took that many since Russell Westbrook attempted 44 shots in 2016.

This recent stretch of games has summed up Murray's carrying the offensive load for the Hawks until fellow co-star Trae Young returns from injury. Since March 8, he is averaging 29.2 points, 9.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 steals on 47 percent shooting overall and 40.5 percent from downtown. He's scored 30 or more points six times in this stretch, showcasing how much he's stepped up in Young's absence.

Celtics and Hawks a Potential Playoff Matchup?

Tied 2-2 for the season series

With the Hawks winning, this ended up tying the season series between Boston and Atlanta at two games apiece. Each game was decided by 10 points or fewer, meaning that this matchup could be an intriguing first-round series should Atlanta make the playoffs by advancing out of the play-in tournament.

The Celtics already have the top spot in the East locked up, but back-to-back losses to the Hawks should bring some concern. Their struggles guarding the perimeter and crashing the glass to prevent offensive rebounds by their opponents are issues they need to fix to ensure they don't find themselves facing a potential early playoff upset.

Atlanta remains at home with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, while Boston finishes their March schedule with a Saturday encounter with New Orleans on the road.