After months of rumors surrounding the Atlanta Hawks trading away one of their star guards, the franchise has finally moved on from Dejounte Murray by trading him to the New Orleans Pelicans .

The Pelicans acquired their point guard of the future, but where exactly does this leave Atlanta?

Atlanta received Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell and two future first-round picks. This is a solid return for Murray; however, this is by no means a package that will help the Hawks win now.

Making a trade like this signals the Hawks may be headed toward a rebuild.

Time for the Hawks To Move on From Trae Young?

The Dejounte Murray trade may not be the last move the Hawks make this offseason

If a rebuild is in store for the franchise, its next course of action may be moving on from Trae Young .

The Hawks do not have a strong enough roster, as currently constructed, to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. While it is certainly possible the Hawks could re-route the assets they received in the Murray trade to get another star, it makes more sense for the franchise to go in a different direction.

After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks have not been able to re-create the same magic that made the team so dominant offensively. After a disappointing end to the 2022 playoffs in which they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat , the Hawks decided they needed to make a change.

Atlanta then made the trade that got them Murray, which included sending two unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs .

In hindsight, this move was clearly a mistake. Pairing a ball-dominant player in Murray with an even more ball-dominant player in Young was not a recipe for success.

Soon after the Murray deal, the Hawks dealt away Kevin Huerter in what was a salary-saving move. This also backfired tremendously for the Hawks, as Huerter's elite three-point scoring ability was a big part of Atlanta's success and has not been replicated since.

Pairing a star guard with Young was clearly a mistake and one that should be learned from instead of repeated. Unlike in 2022, the Hawks now have a solid group of young players on the roster with bright futures. Players like this year's No.1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson are a strong enough core to start a rebuild.

The one issue for the Hawks if they decide to go the rebuild route is that they don't own their picks in either 2025 or 2027 due to their trade for Murray. These picks belong to the Spurs and have incredibly high value due to the low chances of the Hawks making the playoffs.

Without owning their own picks, the idea of a rebuild doesn't seem as strong. If the Hawks aren't able to get lottery picks due to their poor play, then a rebuild almost seems pointless. There is one solution, however, that could solve this problem.

Where to Next for Trae Young?

Why a trade to the Spurs is perfect for all involved

Young is only 25 years old and still has a lot of value for teams that need a star point guard to contend.

The Spurs fit the build of a team that needs a young star point guard to pair with their generational talent, Victor Wembanyama . Adding Young to this Spurs roster would instantly put them in the playoff race and would allow them to compete for years to come.

A core of Young, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama, as well as other young players such as Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Stephon Castle, would certainly be able to compete in a few years.

The Spurs could even take it a step further and trade some of their young core to acquire another star player to pair with Young and Wembanyama to immediately compete for championships.

The reason the Hawks should be zeroing in on a trade with the Spurs is because this move would allow Atlanta to get its unprotected picks back.

Mock Trade Spurs Receive Trae Young Hawks Receive Zach Collins, Devonte' Graham, Tre Jones, Julian Chamaigne, 2025 FRP (Via ATL), 2025 FRP (Top-5 Protected), 2027 FRP (Via ATL)

If this trade went through, the Hawks would be able to comfortably start a rebuild and take the franchise in a completely new direction. While it is disappointing that the Hawks were never able to re-create their impressive run 2021, moving on from Young and building around Risacher is undoubtedly the best path forward for the Hawks.