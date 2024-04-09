Highlights Hawks guard Dejounte Murray dismisses trade rumors as "BS," highlighting how negativity sells.

Hawks have been average with Young and Murray, raising questions about future success and what the future holds for the duo.

The possibility of the Hawks trading one of the star guards to elevate the team remains high for the offseason.

In the build up to the 2024 NBA trade deadline, one of the most popular names tossed around in rumors was Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. Before that, his teammate and backcourt mate, Trae Young, found himself at the center of numerous trade rumors.

All-in-all, the Hawks' duo has been unable to avoid the trade rumor spotlight, and it doesn't appear that it's likely to cool off anytime soon. Following a report from NBA insider Marc Stein that the "most likely scenario" is that the Hawks trade one of the two star guards before the 2024-25 season, the chatter and buzz is only set to intensify in the coming weeks and months.

But in a bit of a perfectly-timed drop, Murray was the featured guest on Young's From The Point Podcast, which came out on the same day as Stein's report. Not surprisingly, one of the topics of conversation was about the constant trade rumors, which both players had no issue addressing head on.

Dejounte Murray Calls Out Trade Rumors Surrounding Himself & Trae Young

Hawks guard highlights that 'bad stuff' is what makes people go read

Murray has been at the forefront of some of the highest profile trade rumors, but both he and Young have been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically. Regardless, the 27-year-old guard addressed the conversations surrounding the two teammates head on, calling the trade rumors "BS" and stating that it "means nothing."

"You know, people are going to do all the stuff they do on the internet. They have to do that; they can’t just say good because the bad stuff sells. The bad stuff is what makes any of us go read. Not too many people want to read, ‘Oh, this is the good thing that was put out.’ The negativity is the stuff that sells. So, you know, for me, when I see just all the BS, trade this guy or trade that guy, like it means nothing. It’s somebody behind their computer…” — Dejounte Murray

It's a strong response to the rumors and points to the fact that Murray hasn't bought much stock in the trade rumors that he's been featured in. Even still, while both players have shown the ability to put up big numbers during their two years together in Atlanta, it's fair to question what the future looks like for this duo and the Hawks in general.

Hawks' Outlook With Young & Murray Together

Atlanta has been almost the definition of 'middle of the pack' over the past two years

If there were ever a way to describe an "average" team in the NBA, it would likely be based off wins and losses. So, while the Hawks made the NBA playoffs last year with a 41-41 record, they are also set to take part in the play-in tournament this year while currently sitting at 36-42. That's about as close to "average" as you'll find.

So the question becomes whether this team can find a way to elevate to the next level behind the leadership of Murray and Young. That's the topic everyone needs to answer, but there may not be enough time to find out whether it's possible or not. Barring a postseason run from the Hawks that would stun virtually all NBA fans, this situation is a unique one.

There's always the hypothetical outcome where the Hawks opt to keep the duo of Young and Murray together to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. But depending on the return they could get in a trade package for either player, it may be more likely that a trade does indeed come together for one of the two guards this offseason.