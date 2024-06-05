Highlights Hawks took a risk trading for Dejounte Murray, hoping to pair him with Trae Young, but it didn't pan out.

Spurs benefited greatly from the trade, landing Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year.

San Antonio has a much brighter future post-trade, with valuable draft picks and young talent.

Back in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks were determined to move the needle. They made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round before getting knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks. They took a step backward the following season.

The team finished with a 43-39 record, entering the 2022 playoffs as the eighth seed. Atlanta was swiftly bounced by the Miami Heat in five games. A clear issue that was evident for the Hawks; their franchise cornerstone player needed a co-star.

Trae Young had a great regular season, averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game, representing himself as the reliable offensive engine he was known for. Past him, the Hawks had a balanced attack that featured eight other players averaging double-digit points on the year. While the production here was steady, none of them were the kind of supporting star that Young needed.

To change that, the Hawks organization picked up the phone that offseason and looked to get Young his guy. The San Antonio Spurs answered the other end of the call.

After a 34-48 season, the Spurs were also ready to make some changes to their team. Their aim was in the opposite direction of the Hawks. Thus, the two teams came together on a trade.

Dejounte Murray was coming off an All-Star campaign in the 2021-22 season. His defensive prowess and secondary scoring were seen, at the time, as a great compliment to Young and some of his deficiencies on the basketball court. Some would have argued that this was a bargain for the Hawks. That did not turn out to be the case.

Hawks Fail To Move the Needle

Murray is a good player, but the fit with Young wasn't as ideal as hoped

It's not hard to imagine Atlanta's thought process behind this trade. Young was severely lacking on the defensive side of the basketball. Murray could come in and be able to defend the other team's top perimeter options.

Young also needed someone to take pressure off him on the offensive end. He had a usage percentage of 34.4 during the 2022 season. Murray would afford Young the opportunity to see someone else run the offense with regularity, lessening the burden that he had.

On paper, this was a duo that made sense. The problem with these types of things is they often don't come together in practice as they would on paper. The major problem they faced was figuring out how to run the offense with both of them.

Neither Murray nor Young excelled as off-ball players. Instead of either player potentially growing in that department, what ended up happening, more often than not, was Atlanta playing a 'your turn, my turn' type of offense. Young and Murray would have their time as the primary ball handlers leading the offense. The one who wasn't leading it at the time was usually offering minimal value to the offense.

Things just never really clicked in Atlanta in terms of figuring out how to make this combination work. Murray has been a productive player on the Hawks, but he hasn't yielded much regarding team success.

Murray's Stats With Hawks Category 22-23 23-24 PPG 20.5 22.5 APG 6.1 6.4 SPG 1.5 1.4 FG% 46.4 45.9 3P% 34.4 36.3 Team Record 41-41 36-46

The failed experiment of pairing these two together cost Nate McMillan his head coaching job. He would end up being replaced by Quin Snyder, who hasn't fared much better with the duo. After two middling seasons, the Hawks backcourt has persistently found themselves in trade speculation across the league.

Spurs Hit the Reset Button

It took no time for this move to pay off for San Antonio

After the Murray trade, the Spurs likely got what they wanted: an opportunity to be near the top of the board leading up to a loaded 2023 NBA Draft class. Surely, everyone knows what happened after that.

San Antonio won the lottery, securing the number one pick in a draft featuring a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. No prospect, other than LeBron James, has ever had the hype that Wembanyama did before entering the league. He delivered on it.

Wembanyama's Rookie Season Category Stats PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5 3P% 32.5

Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year unanimously. He was also in contention for Defensive Player of the Year. It was one of the most impressive rookie seasons of all time.

On top of all this indirect success, the Spurs walked out with multiple picks that are still a part of their draft capital. At first, some thought San Antonio gave up Murray for a bargain. In reality, they ended up transforming the trajectory of their franchise in a very short period.

Hindsight Favors The Spurs

San Antonio can feel pretty good about how this trade turned out

When assessing the future of both of these organizations after the trade, it's very clear one team has a much brighter one. The Spurs completely won this trade.

Not only are the Spurs set up for long-term success once they surround Wembanyama with the proper talent, but they also still stand to benefit significantly from the Hawks moving forward.

The Spurs have Atlanta's picks completely unprotected in 2025 and 2027. Not only that, but they have swap rights for 2026. Given the current trajectory of the Hawks, those selections could be valuable moving forward.

The Spurs can either use those selections to continue surrounding Wembanyama with talented young pieces, or potentially look to trade those picks for win-now players. Either of those avenues leaves them in a much better position than Atlanta.

One can't blame the Hawks for trying to elevate their team and support their franchise player with another star. The intentions were good, but the execution was poor.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.