Highlights Hawks' Jalen Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Johnson left with seven points, four rebounds, and four assists before suffering the injury.

Despite Johnson's exit and Trae Young's absence, the Hawks still grabbed the win with Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic tallying 23 points each.

The Atlanta Hawks are already without franchise star Trae Young for an extended period and on Wednesday, they may have lost another budding star for multiple games. During their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, forward Jalen Johnson suffered a right ankle injury early in the third quarter.

Johnson rolled his ankle while fighting for a rebound and immediately went down writhing in pain. However, the Hawks forward did not appear to step on anyone's foot and instead, just came down on a misstep after his landing. Johnson stayed on the floor for a period, before being helped to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Here is where he sustained the injury, via Bally Sports South.

From the looks of it, that appeared like a full turn, which is not a good sign. The Hawks have yet to announce any further updates on Johnson. His night ended with seven points, four rebounds, and four assists in 19 minutes.

This is certainly a bummer for Johnson, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign during his third year in the NBA. The 21-year-old already missed a handful of games earlier this season, as he was sidelined for 14 contests during November and December due to a left distal radius fracture.

When he is available, though, Johnson has become one of Atlanta's top talents. Drafted 20th overall in 2021, the 6-foot-9 forward has taken advantage of the opportunity given to him as a result of John Collins' departure in the offseason. In 47 appearances prior to Wednesday's game, Johnson had averaged 15.9 points per game, tripling his scoring output from his first two years in the league (4.9 PPG). Moreover, he is also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field this season.

Jalen Johnson Career Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 Points 5.6 15.9 Rebounds 4.0 8.7 Assists 1.2 3.4 Steals 0.5 1.2 FG% 49.1% 52.2%

Though they did not make any trades at the deadline, the Hawks were engulfed in trade rumors throughout the season. However, Atlanta reportedly tagged Johnson as "untouchable" and sees him as a big part of its future.

The Hawks certainly hope Johnson's injury isn't serious, and he does not miss significant time as a result of the ankle turn.

Short-Handed Hawks Pull Off Win Over Cavaliers

Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 apiece

Despite losing the third-year forward and already being without Young, the Hawks still managed to pull off a 112-101 win at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are coming off a streak-busting victory over the league-leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanović led the way with 23 points each.

Atlanta led by 15 points at halftime, but appeared to be taken aback by Johnson's injury, as Cleveland put together a 40-23 third quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the final frame. The Hawks, however, were able to gather their bearings and took over the game thanks to 10 fourth quarter points from Bey, who made two huge threes in the period.

Looking ahead, the Hawks might need to deal with both Young and Johnson on the sideline, as they look to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. Atlanta is still holding on to the 10th seed in the East with a 28-34 record.

Up next for Atlanta will be the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. They return home briefly after that to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, before embarking on a five-game road trip.