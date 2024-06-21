Highlights The Atlanta Hawks leaning towards keeping the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

UConn's Donovan Clingan emerging as a top candidate for the first overall selection.

Hawks may benefit from trading down to acquire more future draft picks for a potential rebuild.

With the 2024 NBA Draft being less than a week away, the Atlanta Hawks are officially on the clock. They lucked out in the draft lottery by jumping up to the first overall pick. This will be just the second time in franchise history that Atlanta will pick first in the draft. The only other time was in 1975 when they selected David Thompson first overall.

There have been multiple rumors that other teams have contacted Atlanta about trading up for the first pick. The main team circulating in rumors about trading up has been the San Antonio Spurs . Despite the trade rumors, the Hawks are leaning toward keeping the first overall pick, according to Jeff Garcia from KENS 5 San Antonio.

The Hawks' general manager, Landry Fields, also backed up this report when asked if Atlanta was interested in trading back in the draft.

"I don't think it will be wise for us to not go over those scenarios. Today, we're planning on picking (number) 1."

Even with this statement, Fields still left the door open on possibly trading the pick, but it appears that Atlanta will be holding onto it. By holding onto the pick, the Hawks still have a decision to make on who they are going to select first overall.

Who Should Atlanta Take First?

Donovan Clingan emerging as potential first overall pick

While most mock drafts have Atlanta selecting either Alexandre Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher, UConn star Donovan Clingan has emerged as a true candidate to be the first overall pick. According to ESPN, the Hawks have not been able to bring in Sarr for a workout. Because of this, Clingan has emerged as Risacher's biggest competition to go first overall.

Clingan is coming off of helping UConn win back-to-back national championships. In 35 games last season, the 7-2 center averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. The 20-year-old also shot 63.9 percent from the field, which ranked ninth in college basketball last season. He is also regarded as the best defender in the draft class by many scouts, which is something that Atlanta could use.

Donovan Clingan Stats 2023-24 G 35 PPG 13.0 RPG 7.4 BPG 2.5 FG% 63.9%

With the Hawks expected to trade away Clint Capela, they could look to draft Clingan as a replacement. He does need to improve his floor spacing and his ability to stay out of foul trouble. Clingan shot just eight three-pointers last season at UConn, knocking down two of them. If he is able to improve in this area, he may emerge as the best player to come out of the 2024 draft.

Should Atlanta Trade the Pick?

The Hawks could look to trade away pick to add more future picks

With the Hawks possibly starting a rebuild this offseason, trading down in the draft may be the best thing for them. Atlanta has been rumored to be taking calls for most of their roster, including their two All-Star guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray . Because of this, trading down in the 2024 draft and adding more future draft picks could help them in the future.

With the 2024 NBA Draft class not being as strong as previous seasons or the 2025 class, the Hawks could look to trade back to gain more future picks. One team that has reportedly contacted the Hawks about trading up is the San Antonio Spurs. If a trade does happen between the two teams, expect the Spurs to package multiple picks that would more than likely include the fourth and eighth overall picks in the 2024 draft. The Hawks could also receive some of their picks back that they sent to the Spurs in the Dejounte Murray trade. One of the main pieces of the trade would more than likely include the Hawks' 2025 first-round pick that San Antonio currently owns.

If the Hawks do decide to trade down, they would still be able to draft a player that they could build around while also setting themselves up better for the future by adding more future draft picks.

With the 2024 NBA Draft less than a week away, the Hawks still have multiple decisions to make. They have to decide which player to select first overall or whether they want to trade away the pick to acquire future assets to help with their rebuild. Either way, this is a very important offseason for the future of Atlanta's franchise.