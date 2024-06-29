Highlights Dejounte Murray has been traded to the Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and two first-round picks.

The trade benefits both the Hawks and Pelicans, with the Hawks aiming to build around Zaccharie Risacher.

The Pelicans face financial challenges, but hope the addition of Murray will improve their playoff success.

Another day, another blockbuster trade in the NBA offseason — this time involving the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks have shipped All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and two first-round picks.

This trade severely shakes up the landscape of the league. Despite his impressive offense and stats, Murray never truly clicked with Trae Young on the court as hoped, and now, he gets another chance at lifting a team around him — this time, the Pelicans.

After rumors that either Young or Murray would be traded, this move confirmed that Murray was the one on the chopping block. But this trade will benefit both teams, each in differing ways.

Hawks Unloading

Hawks get back a solid youngster and some draft picks

The full trade involved the Hawks shipping Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for veteran forward Larry Nance Jr., guard Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first-round pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers, and a 2027 first-round pick courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks or the Pelicans, whichever is the least favorable.

Murray, 27, only played two seasons with Atlanta after spending seven years with the San Antonio Spurs. The hope was that he would form the second portion of a deadly duo with Trae Young, but that never blossomed.

While he averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game last season, as well as 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and has greatly improved his three-point shooting, that never seemed to benefit the Hawks or his co-star in Young.

His first year with the Hawks ended in a disappointing first-round playoff exit, and this past season saw the Hawks go just 36-46, and they were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament.

It is safe to say that Murray never clicked with the Hawks, for whatever reason, and with them landing Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was clear that they needed to go in a new direction. It is possible that they will choose to build around Young, who is only 25, or they may trade him as well and choose to rebuild.

Daniels is a solid young player who will complement the Hawks well, and the two first-round picks will help them build their team further. While the picks are not exactly projected to be early first-rounders, next year’s draft is slated to be deep and chock-full of talent — the Hawks can find a diamond in a field of diamonds.

Pelicans’ Push

Pelicans are going all-in with this move, but how will it work financially?

The Pelicans and Hawks are in different situations, which became clear with this trade. While the Hawks have struggled to gain traction in the Eastern Conference, the Pelicans are legitimate contenders in a packed Western Conference despite this year’s sweep and early exit.

New Orleans is still loaded with star power, and Murray is no exception. He will bolster their backcourt with CJ McCollum now being able to revert to playing shooting guard – which is his natural position – and that should automatically boost his level of play for himself and the team.

The Pelicans ranked 24th in three-pointers last season, but now with Murray’s three-point volume and efficiency, that hole will more-or-less be patched. He also possesses extreme court vision and the ability to score off the dribble. And with his 6-foot-10 wingspan, he will be effective in defending the perimeter.

With Murray, the Pelicans will also have four deadly shooters in their lineup, although they are not expected to hang on to all of them. The Pelicans are facing a financial crisis where, courtesy of the new CBA, they will have to shed payroll as they are over the salary cap or face harsh penalties.

It is likely that McCollum will be safe with the Pelicans, as he is expected to mesh well with Murray. That leaves Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans has made it known that they want to work out a contract extension with Ingram despite trade rumors spawning. They have also made it known that they want Williamson to stay long-term, but one will likely have to go.

New Orleans Pelicans – 2024-25 payroll projection Player Salary (in millions) Zion Williamson $36.7 Brandon Ingram $36.0 C.J. McCollum $33.3 Dejounte Murray $24.7 Herb Jones $12.9

Murray signed a four-year, $114 million extension with the Hawks last season, which has yet to kick in. He will therefore make $25.3 million next season, and has a player option for $31.3 million in 2027. The Pelicans will have to figure out how to make it work.

The Pelicans were 0-22 when trailing in the fourth quarter last season, so it's easy to understand why they made this move. They will be significantly better with Murray in the lineup, but their success will be dictated by the moves they make to shed payroll, and those decisions currently remain to be seen.