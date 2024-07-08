Highlights The Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., E.J. Liddell and two first-round picks.

Surprisingly, Atlanta had no interest in acquiring All-Star forward Brandon Ingram in the deal.

Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels must step up in the 2024-25 campaign as the Hawks aim to improve their defensive rating.

The Atlanta Hawks have been active early this offseason. They selected Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., E.J. Liddell and two first-round picks.

After the big transaction was finalized on July 6, news surfaced regarding the Hawks' return for Murray. Many fans thought Atlanta would be interested in pairing Brandon Ingram with Trae Young , but general manager Landry Fields had other plans.

Ingram is set to make $36 million in the last year of his contract in the 2024-25 campaign. If the Hawks were to give up Murray, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, their top priority would be extending Ingram to avoid letting him hit unrestricted free agency next season.

Atlanta did not feel comfortable depleting its center depth for Ingram, who they were not adamant about extending. Okongwu signed a team-friendly four-year, $61.9 million contract last offseason, but the Hawks are still shopping Capela on the trade market this summer.

Some Hawks fans were expecting a top 50 to 60 player back for Murray. However, because the franchise sent three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray in 2022, two of which are unprotected, it needed to recuperate draft capital for future flexibility.

"Our goal is to build a contending team that can compete deep into the playoffs... It became evident after further analysis and evaluation this offseason that we needed to reshape our roster and regain assets that would allow us to further build out our team. It is certainly difficult to trade a player like DJ [Dejounte Murray], but we knew it was best for our organization to move forward this way. We wish him and his family only the best." - Hawks GM Landry Fields

Hawks Young Players Must Step Up

Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels will play huge roles next season

Jalen Johnson, a 22-year-old wing, burst onto the scene this season with an impressive third NBA campaign. He cemented himself as a contender for the Most Improved Player award, but an early wrist injury and late ankle sprains forced him to miss 26 games.

Jalen Johnson MIP Candidacy Category 2022-2023 2023-2024 PPG 5.6 16.0 APG 1.2 3.6 RPG 4.0 8.7 MPG 14.9 33.7 USG% 16.0 19.2 3P% 28.8 35.5

Atlanta is counting on Johnson to leap into stardom in the 2024-25 campaign. His athleticism, combined with his size at 6-foot-9, makes him a terror in transition.

He can handle the ball and operate as a point forward in the half-court to relieve pressure on Young. If the Hawks are to move into playoff contention with Young, Johnson needs to ascend as the clear second scoring option.

The Hawks finished last season ranked 27th with a 118.4 defensive rating. Their biggest issue was defending at the point of attack, as opposing teams constantly drove into the paint, forcing Atlanta to collapse.

Daniels will instantly provide much-needed help in this area.

At just 21 years of age, he has proven to be a strong defensive force on the perimeter. At 6-foot-8, he can defend guards and wings, limiting their space and keeping them in front of him. Daniels is arguably the best perimeter defender the Hawks have had since Young's first season in 2018.

Atlanta will likely have more moves planned this summer in a crucial offseason to bring the franchise back on the right path.