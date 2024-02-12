Highlights The Atlanta Hawks may consider trading Trae Young in the upcoming off-season.

The team has tried to build around Young but, so far, haven't found any success.

Young's playmaking abilities and offensive value would be a significant loss for the Hawks.

Much of the chatter leading up to last week’s NBA trade deadline centered around Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray, but after the deadline passed, and he was still a member of the team, the narrative shifted to three-time All-Star Trae Young being the guard that may be moved on in the off-season.

This has been echoed by league insider Mark Medina, who argues that the Hawks have tried everything to ‘fit the right pieces’ around their franchise guard, but due to nothing having yet yielding success, the organization may have no choice but to ‘hit the rest button’ on Young.

Hawks to eye move for Young?

The 3x All-Star could be on his way out of Atlanta as early as the upcoming summer off-season

It seemed all but inevitable that Dejounte Murray was going to be dealt by the Hawks at the deadline, reportedly having been shopping him all season, with multiple potential suitors ready to jump at the chance of acquiring his services.

After reports surfaced indicating that Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was ‘lobbying’ to keep the 27-year-old guard with the team, though, everything suddenly became very quiet on the trade front, and he was subsequently kept on the roster.

However, in a split moment, the narrative shifted from getting assets back in a potential Murray trade and using those assets to rebuild the team around franchise star Trae Young to the 25-year-old being traded away from the team himself.

Now, it is believed by many teams around the league that the three-time All-Star could be made readily available for trade as early as this upcoming summer, which all but appears to signify that the organization has accepted that they are once again a rebuilding team.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PPG 121.7 3rd ORTG 117.8 11th DRTG 119.8 28th NRTG -2.0 22nd REB% 50.0 15th eFG% 54.1 19th PACE 102.46 3rd

While likely to draw a plethora of suitors, the Los Angeles Lakers are one team that have already been linked with the guard, with them reportedly looking to acquire a ‘star player’ during the off-season, with Young listed as one of their potential targets, along with Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving.

Furthermore, per a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the idea that Young could be moved away from the Hawks has gained even more traction over recent days, with Atlanta more likely to field conversations for the star if their season “doesn’t end well”, with the long-time insider identifying the San Antonio Spurs as the leading frontrunners for Young in terms of interest at this time.

The Hawks currently occupy the 10th and final Play-In tournament seed, with a 24-29 losing record, with the Brooklyn Nets closing in behind them, two-and-a-half games back.

Building team around Young ‘hasn’t worked’

Medina argues that the Hawks have done almost everything to build their team around their star guard, including providing him with a backcourt partner in Murray, and even employing experienced head coach, Quin Snyder, to see if he could help bring success to the team, none of which has so far yielded any team success.

Consequently, the journalist believes the Hawks may find that they have no other option but to part ways with Young,

“We've seen that the Hawks have tried to fit the right pieces around Young, and it just hasn't worked. The latest being Dejounte Murray. They've also tried to get a new proven head coach, like Quin Snyder, and that hasn't worked either. So, I think the Hawks are running out of options, and so it might be that it is best for them to just hit the reset button, even if it's at the cost of losing Trae Young".

Playmaking reliance on Young

10.8 AST, 2nd most in the NBA

Across his six seasons in the NBA, Young has established himself as one of the league's most prolific scorers, having averaged 25-plus points per game consecutively over the last five years.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has largely carried the entire weight of Atlanta's offensive load on his back, averaging a team-leading 27.1 points, one of only two Hawks to average 20-plus points this season with his backcourt partner, Murray, providing 21.7 points per contest.

Trae Young - 2023-24 Playmaking Statistics Category Stat AST 10.8 AST% 43.5 AST/TO 2.48 AST RATIO 28.4

From his 27.1 points, he is shooting the ball with 43.2 percent efficiency, and 37.7 percent from three-point range, the second-best mark of his young career.

However, it is his playmaking abilities which are most fruitful to Snyder's group, where he is averaging 10.8 assists per game, the second-most in the NBA, with only Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton averaging more (11.7), making up the only two players in the league to be averaging double-digit assists on the season.

Per game, Young distributes, on average, 57.0 passes per game, but his teammates feed him much more, where he receives an average of 76.8 passes, almost 16 more passes than any other member of the Hawks receives on any given night.

From his 10.8 assists, he creates 27.5 points of Atlanta's total of 121.7 points per game, almost double that of second-leading creator on the Hawks, Murray's 14.2 assist points created, and has an assist-to-pass percentage of 19.0 percent.

Young also generates 18.5 potential assists per game, the second most in the league, contributing to 43.5 percent of the Hawks' overall assists.

Undoubtedly, the Hawks would lose a substantial part of their offense if they were to decide to move on from their franchise star, as further evidenced by his 29.7 percent usage percentage, the 13th-most in the league among players to average 25-plus minutes per contest.

However, with his tremendous offensive value, particularly from a scoring and playmaking standpoint, Young will likely be able to generate a very robust market, which will allow the Hawks to be able to command a very steep package for their star. In turn, this can be used to help accelerate any potential rebuild.

While it remains unclear what direction Atlanta will decide to head in during the off-season, what is clear is that the wheels of the ‘Trae trade watch’ now appear to be fully in motion.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.