The Atlanta Hawks got hit with the injury bug yet again as forward, Saddiq Bey, suffered a torn left ACL, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Atlanta has witnessed multiple players succumb to injuries over the past couple of weeks, seriously damaging their playoff aspirations.

Injury Bug Has Hit the Hawks Hard

Bey is the third rotational player to miss time with an injury.

This season hasn't been what the Hawks envisioned. They relieved Nate McMillan, who took the team to the Conference Finals in 2021, for Quinn Snyder, in hopes that he can improve the team's defense like what he was able to do with the Utah Jazz.

However, they hold the 25th-ranked defense in the NBA and are disappointingly the 10th seed in the East. Bey's injury is a major setback for the Hawks as they are currently dealing with Jalen Johnson and All-Star, Trae Young, currently sidelined due to injury. Bey was having a solid year for the Hawks.

Saddiq Bey 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.7 REB 6.5 FG% 41.6 3P% 31.6

Bey is having the best rebounding season of his career, averaging 6.5 boards per game. Before joining the Hawks, as a member of the Detroit Pistons, he was known to be a score-first player. He had an outburst for 51 points against the Orlando Magic in 2022.

An underrated aspect of his skill set is his ability to adapt to a different role with the Hawks. He's been able to be a Swiss Army knife and do plenty of the little things needed to compete for wins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Out of the players in the 2020 draft class, Saddiq Bey and Tyrese Maxey are the only ones to score 50+ points in a game. That's more than Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Although Bey has been solid for the Hawks, he is currently having his worst three-point shooting season of his career. In the 25 games he played for Atlanta to end last season, he was a 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, he's been unable to recreate that same success this season.

Recovery from a torn ACL is a lengthy process. It can range from six to nine months but may take longer to get back into game shape. By the time Bey returns to the court, this Hawks team may look quite different. For the time being, Atlanta's playoff hopes still have a bit of life, as they hold a 3.5-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the final spot for the play-in.