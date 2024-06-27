Highlights
The Atlanta Hawks have selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft .
In 32 games for the LNB Elite's Mincidelice JL Bourg in France last season, the 19-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
