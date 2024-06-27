This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Atlanta Hawks have selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft .

In 32 games for the LNB Elite's Mincidelice JL Bourg in France last season, the 19-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.