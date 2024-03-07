Highlights Trae Young faces criticism for being called selfish due to ball-dominance and shot-selection.

Over the course of his sensational career, Trae Young has held many titles.

All-Star. All-NBA. Offensive engine. Face of the Atlanta Hawks.

But those are the good ones. The superlatives that one would find in a high school yearbook, celebrating the innocence and ignorance of youth. Young has also been called a coach-killer. A weak defender. Selfish.

While sidelined with a four-week recovery timetable after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ligament in his finger, Young has a bit of time to spare. That's been of benefit to the basketball world, as the three-time All-Star sat down for a lengthy interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. Touching on nearly every storyline that's been put out about him — Young's most notable comments were about his desire to win championships in Atlanta.

However, Young also addressed another serious concern. That of his personal characteristics; his intangibles. Asked by Rooks what narrative had bothered him the most, Young only took seconds to decide.

"I think the one thing that just makes me the most mad is just the word 'selfish,'" Young said. "I mean, I've gotten into it with previous coaches just from even just saying it in certain group meetings. And even if they weren't interpreting it with me, I would bring it up to him after and be like, 'We got to use a different word. Just because selfish is just one thing that doesn't run in any part of my body. And just ever since I was a kid like I've always just wanted to do things for others and just impact winning."

Young is an otherworldly playmaker. A galaxy unto himself, capable of creating stars with showtime passes and shining most under the brightest lights.

Entering the league like a wildfire, Young has scorched nets, twisted ankles, and turned heads. Yet, at times, it's been all for naught.

This season, Young has faced more criticism than ever for his ball dominance. Playing with more scoring talent than he's had since being drafted, there's been a call for the Hawks to play a more egalitarian style. It's been a work-in process.

Most evident in his shot selection, Young has been more judicious in picking his spots. More to the point, Young spent more of his time taking in-rhythm jumpers from beyond the arc than dribbling his way into his open space. In fact, while averaging 19.4 field goal attempts per game prior to the All-Star Break, Young averaged 15.2 field goal attempts over his last five games (Feb. 9-23).

In this same span, half of the Hawks primary rotation – those who score well off-the-dribble or who thrive off assists – averaged more field goal attempts than they had over the course of the season.

The Balancing Act FGA (pre-All-Star Break) FGA (Feb. 9-23) FGA differential Trae Young 19.4 15.2 -4.2 Dejounte Murray 17.7 17.3 -0.4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.0 13.2 -0.8 Saddiq Bey 10.8 13.0 +2.2 Jalen Johnson 12.0 12.6 +0.6 De'Andre Hunter 10.6 12.0 +1.4

Of course, Young is expected to be the primary scorer and playmaker. He's their best shot-creator, ball-handler, and facilitator, as well as their most creative offensive weapon. However, his willingness to play a more team-oriented style benefits his teammates' development and thus, their chances of winning. Call it a sacrifice, but it's for the greater good, and Young appears to be recognizing that.