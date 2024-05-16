Highlights Hawks could rebuild by trading Trae Young, with potential landing spots being Spurs, Magic, Pelicans, Lakers and Heat.

Young is a valuable asset with stats to prove his worth, making him a sought-after point guard in a potential NBA trade.

Potential trades include receiving young players, draft picks, and addressing team needs for a successful rebuild.

With the Atlanta Hawks' season coming to an end at the hands of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament, changes could be coming this offseason. The failed backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray had rumors circulating at last season's trade deadline of the Hawks trading one or both of their All-Star guards.

With the Hawks winning the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, they could choose to go into a full rebuild this offseason. If they choose to take that route, that could include trading away All-Star point guard Trae Young. If the Hawks choose to move on from Young, there are many teams who are in need of a starting point guard.

Young is a three-time All-Star and one of the best young point guards in the league. The 25-year-old is coming off a strong season, but one in which he played a career low 54 games due to multiple injuries.

Trae Young Career Stats GP 407 PPG 25.5 APG 9.5 FG% 43.6% 3PT% 37.3%

Here are five potential landing spots for the Hawks' All-Star point guard.

1 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs add young point guard to pair with Wembanyama, Hawks get some of their picks back

The San Antonio Spurs and Hawks reportedly had discussions at last season's trade deadline surrounding Young. If a trade were to take place between the Hawks and the Spurs, the Hawks would be able to get some of their picks back from the Dejounte Murray trade.

Adding the Texas-born guard and one of the best three-point shooters in the league would be beneficial to a team that desperately needs shooting. The Spurs are searching to add their point guard of the future this offseason to pair up with Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, and Young fits that.

Hawks - Spurs Trade Scenario Hawks receive: Spurs receive: Keldon Johnson Trae Young Zach Collins 2024 8th Overall Pick 2025 1st Round Pick (Spurs) De'Andre Hunter 2026 1st Round (Hawks Pick Swap) 2027 1st Round Pick (Hawks)

In this trade scenario, the Spurs would add their point guard of the future in Trae Young, who also adds a three-point shooter to their starting lineup. They would also add another good defender and scorer in De'Andre Hunter, who would replace Keldon Johnson.

For the Hawks, they would add two young players in Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins that they could either keep for their rebuild, or trade them to another team to gain more assets. More importantly, they would also get their 2026 and 2027 first round picks back and also add another top 10 pick in the 2024 Draft and the Spurs' first round pick in the stacked 2025 Draft.

2 Orlando Magic

Magic add an All-Star point guard to pair with their young core, Hawks get picks and young guards

Coming off their first playoff appearance since the 2019-2020 season, the MOrlando Magic's young core is ready to compete in the Eastern Conference. The one thing they lack though is a point guard who can organize their offense and score. Trae Young would fit perfectly in that role. The Magic would also pair him up with Franz Wagner and 2023 Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero.

Hawks - Magic Trade Scenario Hawks receive: Magic receive: Markelle Fultz (Sign and Trade) Trae Young Jett Howard 2024 18th Overall Pick 2025 1st Round Pick (Nuggets) Clint Capela 2026 1st Round 2027 1st Round

In this scenario, the Magic would add Young to be their starting point guard. Young is a more reliable option than Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony running point, where one of the two could become the starting shooting guard. He also brings scoring and three-point shooting to a team that desperately needs it. They would also add Clint Capela to their roster for size upfront and to take the load off of Wendell Carter Jr.

The Hawks would add Markelle Fultz in a sign and trade. The former first overall pick is still a young guard that they could choose to keep and develop or trade away for more assets. They would also add Jett Howard, who saw limited playing time with the Magic due to the overabundance of guards on their roster. Four first round picks would also help the Hawks in their rebuild.

3 New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans and Hawks flip All-Stars

In an offseason when the New Orleans Pelicans may look to revamp their team to compete in the West, adding Trae Young could help them do that. After being swept by the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, the main thing the Pelicans need is a point guard and Trae Young would fill that void. There have also been rumors that the Pelicans may be interested in trading away Brandon Ingram.

Hawks - Pelicans Trade Scenario Hawks receive: Pelicans receive: Brandon Ingram Trae Young Dyson Daniels Clint Capela

In this scenario, the Pelicans would flip Brandon Ingram and Dyson Daniels for Trade Young and Clint Capela. Young would fix New Orleans' hole at point guard while Clint Capela adds another big man if they are unable to re-sign Jonas Valanciunas.

For the Hawks, this trade would still allow them to compete in the East. They would pair Brandon Ingram up with Dejounte Murray and whoever they select first overall, more than likely Alexandre Sarr. They would also add a young guard in Dyson Daniels, who did not receive much playing time in New Orleans.

4 Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers add All-Star point guard to help LeBron win another title

The Los Angeles Lakers could look to add Young to their roster to help win another title for the storied franchise. With LeBron James toward the end of his career, there is nothing more that he and the franchise want than to win another ring. Assuming LeBron re-signs in L.A., pairing Young up with him and Anthony Davis may allow the Lakers to compete for their 18th championship next season.

Hawks - Lakers Trade Scenario Hawks receive: Lakers receive: Rui Hachimura Trae Young Jalen Hood-Schifino Gabe Vincent 2025 1st Round 2025 2nd Round 2028 1st Round

In this scenario, the Lakers would replace potential impending free agent D'Angelo Russell with Trae Young to help compete for another championship. Young adds three-point shooting to a team that needs it and also a point guard who has excellent court vision.

For the Hawks, they would add Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, who they could keep or trade for more assets. They would also add Jalen Hood-Schifino, who saw limited playing time in Los Angeles during his rookie season. Atlanta would also receive two first round picks and a second round pick, most importantly the ones in 2025.

5 Miami Heat

Heat build new big three

After a tough loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat may look to add another All-Star to their roster this summer. A potential player they could add is Trae Young.

Young would add a reliable point guard and reliable shooter to the roster. Pairing him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would make a new big three in Miami. It would also allow Jimmy Butler to try and compete for his first championship.

Hawks - Heat Trade Scenario Hawks receive: Heat receive: Tyler Herro Trae Young Duncan Robinson 2024 15th Overall Pick 2028 1st Round

In this scenario, the Heat would add Trae Young, who could help them make their third NBA Finals in five seasons. Young adds shooting and court vision to a team that is seeking a true point guard.

The Hawks would add Tyler Herro, who has been in trade rumors for multiple seasons, and Duncan Robinson. They could elect to keep or trade both players to gain more assets. Atlanta would also add two more first round picks, including another one in the upcoming draft.

