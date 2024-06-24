Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are expected to trade either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray to improve team dynamics and playoff chances. Big moves are expected.

Possessing the No.1 draft pick, the Hawks are considering Alexandre Sarr, among others, which could see Clint Capela traded for assets to build around Sarr.

The Hawks struggled defensively last season, with a negative net efficiency, and need to address these defensive issues by upgrading their roster.

The Atlanta Hawks could be in for a busy off-season, where it is widely expected that they will trade one of their All-Star guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray as they seek to become playoff contenders once again.

While also possessing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, league insider Mark Medina feels that their potential selection could also kick-start other moves around the roster, with the Hawks ultimately looking to ‘thread the needle’.

Big Moves Could Be Coming in Atlanta

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and Deandre Hunter all linked with trades away

With the off-season beginning to ramp up, the Hawks look ever closer to revealing their plans for the future as it pertains to the All-Star guard they want to construct their roster around.

While their current backcourt pairing consists of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, there is growing belief around the NBA that Atlanta will put the more decorated guard in Young, on the trade block, though a final decision still awaits.

Boasting three All-Star selections in six seasons in the league, there is likely to be an array of interest from teams in acquiring Young’s services, in particular, with the L.A. Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans having headlined those rumors in recent weeks.

But while the Lakers have concerns about Young’s fit with LeBron James , Anthony Davis and co, and the cost it could take to get him, the Pelicans are desperately in need of a point-guard, and are expected to float Brandon Ingram ’s name around as a potential asset that could sway the Hawks into making a deal with them for one of the two players.

Better yet, the 6-foot-8 forward is widely viewed as a good fit in the Hawks’ system, so if a deal were to be agreed to, it would be a win-win for both parties.

Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 Season Comparison Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray PPG 25.7 22.5 APG 10.8 6.4 FG% 43.0 45.9 Off. WS 4.0 3.3 Def. WS 0.6 1.6

The Hawks also possess the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, and while there were rumors that suggested they may have decided to trade out of the pick, they are now expected to keep it, though who they will select with it is still wide open.

While Alexandre Sarr was expected to be the selection, Atlanta have been unable to bring the 19-year-old in for a workout, and as such, in recent weeks, both Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan have emerged as potential candidates to be taken with the top pick.

However, one thing they all have in common is they are all talented big men, which could signal the end of the road in Atlanta for De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela , who have each seen their names enter the rumor mill, the latter of which is expected to attract interest from multiple teams around the Association.

Murray Can Lead More to ‘Winning Basketball’ Than Young

Medina believes that should the Hawks decide to move on from one of their guards, that it should be from Young, simply due to the fact that they have already tried to construct their roster around the 25-year-old, but it hasn’t yielded any relative playoff success bar the 2020-21 season when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I think that they've looked at it [their off-season] about trying to thread the needle. I think that there's going to be changes, but it's more about trying to upgrade on the fly, so to speak. So what does that mean? I think it's going to be about trading either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. My hunch is it's more likely they trade Trae Young, and keep Dejounte Murray, because Young is a really good point guard. A lot of teams want a point guard, and he can be a great scorer, but they also feel like Dejounte Murray can lead more to winning basketball, and they can build a roster around him. They've already tried that with Young, and it just hasn't bared the kind of fruit that they've wanted ever since that playoff run in 2021.”

Hawks Could Trade Capela To Get Assets Around Alexandre Sarr

Furthermore, as it pertains to other potential moves outside of Young and Murray, Medina argues that the Hawks could be operating with the NBA Draft in mind, whereby he feels that they will still lean towards selecting Frenchman Alexandre Sarr with the No. 1 overall pick, which could cascade into Clint Capela being dealt as they try to recuperate some assets and more experienced players around their new youngster.

“They also have the number one pick, and I think that all signs point to the fact that they're going to select Alexandre Sarr. He's a really good big man, very versatile, he's not polished as an offensive player quite yet, but is a really good defender. So, when we're talking about, ‘hey, they're going to probably trade Clint Capela’, I think it's more about the fact that they know that they're going to have another center in place, so let's try to get some more assets with other good players for Capela. So it's about trying to thread that needle of still being competitive, still at least getting to the playoffs, so that they can then make progress from there."

Hawks’ Team Struggles Last Season

118.4 defensive efficiency was fourth-worst in the NBA

While Atlanta certainly didn't struggle to score points on a nightly basis, in which they ranked top-five in the league for points scored, averaging 118.3 points per contest, their defense was such a liability, that they allowed even more points, 120.5, to be scored on them, which was the third-most in the league during the regular season.

Consequently, the Hawks were one of ten teams who posted negative net efficiency, in which they were outscored by 2.0 points per 100 possessions throughout the course of the campaign.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 118.3 5th OPP PTS 120.5 28th OFF RTG 116.4 12th DEF RTG 118.4 27th NET RTG -2.0 21st TS% 57.6 18th PACE 100.84 6th PIE 48.2 22nd

Furthermore, with a defensive rating of 118.4, the fourth-worst mark in the league, and the third consecutive season in which they have been in the bottom third of the league, there is little wonder why they failed to make the playoffs.

Breaking down their defensive troubles further, Atlanta recorded a 66.9 percent defensive field goal percentage, a figure which only five other teams surpassed, of which four of those are lottery teams in this year's draft, and the other being the Miami Heat , who were the only team with a more inferior defensive impact than Atlanta who went on to reach the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: While the Atlanta Hawks ranked sixth overall in three-point makes, averaging 13.7 a game, they ranked 17th in three-point percentage, converting on only 36.4 percent of their attempts.

Moreover, the Hawks ranked 28th in the NBA for percentage points difference overall, in which their opponents were able to average a field goal percentage of 49.5 percent against Atlanta, 2.2 percent greater than their field goal average of 47.3 percent against all other 29 teams in the league.

This figure rose to a 57.0 field goal percentage for a differential of plus-2.6 percent in their opponents' favor from two-point range, while this trend also continued from distance, in which the Hawks could only restrict their opponents to shooting 38.4 percent from behind the three-point line, up 2.0 percent from their season average of 36.4 percent.

All in all, the Hawks have serious issues to address in the front court as it pertains to rim protectors and shot blockers, but there is an aura of optimism that their No.1 draft selection, whomever it may be, could help mitigate these problems.

A trade of one of their guards could also bring in some valuable assets that could also help improve that area of the court, but at least for now, all options remain on the table, and this is arguably Atlanta's best chance of upgrading their roster back to playoff contention.

