Highlights Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher excelled in his debut NBA Summer League game with 18 points and strong shooting.

Risacher struggled in his second game, showing inconsistency typical of a 19-year-old player.

Risacher's status for the Hawks' upcoming Summer League games is in doubt after he suffered a quad injury.

The first few picks of the 2024 NBA Draft went as expected, beginning with the Atlanta Hawks ' selection of French wing Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1.

Risacher, in theory, is the prototypical wing in the modern NBA. He's a fluid athlete at 6-foot-9 and shot 56 percent from deep in 17 EuroCup games last season.

He fits the 3-and-D archetype with his length, athleticism, lateral movement and general willingness to defend.

The conundrum surrounding Risacher is whether he can be more than a simple catch-and-shoot threat on offense. He may have a high floor, but if he doesn't develop as a shot-creator, he could settle in as a role player and nothing more.

What has Risacher shown so far during the 2024 NBA Summer League?

July 12 vs. Washington Wizards (Las Vegas Summer League)

A promising debut against pick number two

Risacher showed out during his first NBA action, finishing his first Summer League contest with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He knocked down three of his nine three-point attempts and added five rebounds, two assists and a block in a game that featured No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.

Risacher's combination of athleticism and shooting was on full display.

July 14 vs. San Antonio Spurs (Las Vegas Summer League)

The inconsistency of a 19-year-old

Risacher's efficiency dropped in his second game. He scored 11 points but shot just 33.3 percent from the floor and went 1-for-7 from deep.

He grabbed five rebounds and dished out a pair of assists, but overall, the No. 1 pick took a step back.

Risacher missed Atlanta's third Summer League game with a right quad contusion.

The Hawks play the Chicago Bulls on July 19, but Risacher's status has yet to be announced a little more than 24 hours before tip-off.