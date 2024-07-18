Highlights

  • Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher excelled in his debut NBA Summer League game with 18 points and strong shooting.
  • Risacher struggled in his second game, showing inconsistency typical of a 19-year-old player.
  • Risacher's status for the Hawks' upcoming Summer League games is in doubt after he suffered a quad injury.

The first few picks of the 2024 NBA Draft went as expected, beginning with the Atlanta Hawks ' selection of French wing Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1.

Risacher, in theory, is the prototypical wing in the modern NBA. He's a fluid athlete at 6-foot-9 and shot 56 percent from deep in 17 EuroCup games last season.

He fits the 3-and-D archetype with his length, athleticism, lateral movement and general willingness to defend.

The conundrum surrounding Risacher is whether he can be more than a simple catch-and-shoot threat on offense. He may have a high floor, but if he doesn't develop as a shot-creator, he could settle in as a role player and nothing more.

What has Risacher shown so far during the 2024 NBA Summer League?

July 12 vs. Washington Wizards (Las Vegas Summer League)

A promising debut against pick number two

Risacher showed out during his first NBA action, finishing his first Summer League contest with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He knocked down three of his nine three-point attempts and added five rebounds, two assists and a block in a game that featured No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.

Risacher's combination of athleticism and shooting was on full display.

July 14 vs. San Antonio Spurs (Las Vegas Summer League)

The inconsistency of a 19-year-old

Risacher's efficiency dropped in his second game. He scored 11 points but shot just 33.3 percent from the floor and went 1-for-7 from deep.

He grabbed five rebounds and dished out a pair of assists, but overall, the No. 1 pick took a step back.

Risacher missed Atlanta's third Summer League game with a right quad contusion.

The Hawks play the Chicago Bulls on July 19, but Risacher's status has yet to be announced a little more than 24 hours before tip-off.

Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards
Related
How Wizards Alex Sarr Is Doing in NBA Summer League

The 2024 NBA Draft's second overall pick started alright before things went really, really south.