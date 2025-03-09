Manchester United could make a move to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney if they fail to land some of their premium targets, while Crystal Palace are also interested, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Adding a new player in the middle of the park could become a priority for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window. The futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are uncertain, while Kobbie Mainoo is yet to sign a new deal with the Manchester club.

Man Utd Could Reignite Interest in Hayden Hackney

Palace are also keen

Boro are expected to cash in on Hackney, who has been described as 'incredible', in the summer transfer window after a disappointing season, which sees them unlikely to gain promotion to the Premier League. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that United could reignite their interest in the English midfielder.

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements to allow Bruno Fernandes to return to a more advanced role next season. The Portuguese playmaker has spent significant time in deeper positions this term, and the club wants to restructure their squad to get the best out of him.

As things stand, Fernandes, Amad Diallo, and potential summer signing Joshua Zirkzee are all expected to be key figures in those attacking midfield and forward positions next season. However, uncertainty still looms over the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. While Garnacho’s situation remains unclear, we know that Amorim doesn't seem to trust playing Mainoo in a deeper role.

Amorim's side has already lined up Sekou Kone to develop alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield, but they are still expected to sign at least one, if not two, more midfielders this summer. Among their primary targets, United have looked at Atalanta’s Ederson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. However, should those deals prove too complicated or expensive, Hackney could become a viable alternative.

At this stage, Crystal Palace are one of the most interested parties in securing Hackney’s signature, and that level of club is currently viewed as his most likely destination. If United decide to make a serious push, the dynamic could shift quickly.

With a big summer rebuild on the cards at Old Trafford, Hackney’s future remains one to watch as United weigh up their options in the market.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox