Highlights Eden Hazard is one of Belgium's greatest players, enjoying success in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Despite playing with numerous icons, Hazard named a former academy player who didn't achieve the same success, as the most talented player he had ever seen.

He also praised Kevin de Bruyne as one of his greatest teammates.

Eden Hazard's name will forever ring around as one of the finest players in Premier League history.

The now-retired Belgian was part of an incredibly successful decade with Chelsea, signing for the club the year following their dramatic 2012 Champions League win, enjoying a further haul featuring two Premier League's, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup and two Europa League's.

With him along the way were some of the games very greatest players, with Hazard enjoying success alongside the likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard.

However, it was neither of these storied talents that Hazard named as his greatest-ever teammate, with Chelsea flop-turned-Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne instead hoisting that particular achievement. Though the Belgian midfield artist may not have enjoyed his best days at Stamford Bridge, his success would soon follow later, winning numerous Premier League's with Manchester City and a famous treble in 2023.

More surprising even than that, though, Hazard then named another Chelsea flop as the most talented player he has seen. This time picking Gael Kakuta.

Hazard's Praises Gael Kakuta

"He was incredible"

Kakuta was another player who failed to make the grade at Chelsea but did not go on to revamp his career in the same manner as De Bruyne. But before heading to England, he played against Hazard on several occasions during their time playing academy football for RC Lens and Lille respectively.

Though Kakuta's career did not hit the same heights as Hazard, the Belgium legend was full of praise for him when talking on the Obi One Podcast. He said:

"The one player who made me say "wow" when playing youth football in France was Gael Kakuta. On talent, by far, Kakuta was number one, by far. In young football, me being me, we [Lille] used to win every game 4-0, 5-0, and I would be the best player every time. But whenever we played against Lens, we would lose, and he [Kakuta] would be the best by far. He was incredible."

Gael Kakuta At Chelsea Games Goals Assists Minutes 16 0 1 565

Related What happened to Gael Kakuta, the Chelsea wonderkid who wowed Eden Hazard Eden Hazard has claimed that Gael Kakuta was the biggest talent he ever saw during his football career. We explore what happened to the ex-wonderkid.

Hazard and De Bruyne

The duo are regarded as two of Belgium's best-ever players

It certainly makes more sense that Hazard spotted the talent of fellow Belgian De Bruyne, despite his struggles at Chelsea. They may not have exactly enjoyed a storied success at Stamford Bridge together – where the former achieved superstardom and the other was cast away to revitalise his career elsewhere – but they certainly enjoyed glittering careers between them, with both being ranked as two of the greatest Belgian players to ever grace English football.

While Hazard's career came to a staggeringly disappointing halt following an unsuccessful Real Madrid spell, De Bruyne's career continues to age like a fine wine, consistently pushing out solid performances even as he enters the latter stages of his professional career.

Related Ranking the 12 best moments of Eden Hazard's career Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

Little can be questioned about the talents of both in their prime, however. Between themselves, mixed in with the more than respectable talents of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and company, it is a wonder as to how Belgium failed to secure any silverware across the duo's time together for the Red Devils.

In terms of club careers, however, the achievements and legacy of both were still astounding. Eden Hazard, as mentioned, burst into success following his Chelsea move after starring in the senior team at LOSC Lille, for whom he progressed through the academy, by picking up the Europa League in his debut year with the club, as well as lifting two Premier League titles in 2015 and 2017. He won the Europa League for the second time with Chelsea in 2019, with his starring performance against Arsenal in a 4-1 win being heralded as one of the best cup final performances of all time.

De Bruyne, however, went on to become the more successful of the two, in terms of longevity and trophies. Joining Manchester City after revitalising his career with Wolfsburg in Germany, the midfielder has become one of the most integral parts of Pep Guardiola's dominant City side, picking up an incredible six Premier League and the Champions League in 2023, which came in part of a famous treble.

Stats via Transfermarkt.