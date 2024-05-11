Highlights Drake Maye's development should be slow and steady for long-term success.

Learning the playbook is the biggest challenge for the rookie QB.

Patriots should focus on long-term development instead of rushing Maye in year one.

The recent success of rookie quarterbacks in the NFL might raise expectations for Drake Maye, but head coach Jerod Mayo quickly set reporters straight at offseason workouts. As he told the media:

He has a lot to work on but I have no doubt that he’ll put the time in. You didn’t see him out here yesterday, but he was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else.

The state of the New England Patriots roster suggests they should slow play Maye’s development instead of feeding him to the wolves. Ultimately, it will come down to the coaching staff’s certainty that their star prospect can withstand inevitable struggles without losing confidence.

The Development Of Drake Maye

Slow and steady will serve the UNC prospect best in the long run

When grooming a rookie QB, there’s always a balance of growing their knowledge base without scaring the crap out of them.

The best way to learn is through taking live fire under center, but getting your butt kicked without learning ends in cautionary tales like David Carr. Even Andrew Luck serves as a warning for other franchises about putting too much on a rookie’s shoulders.

According to Mayo, assimilating the playbook represents the biggest challenge:

Yeah, it just comes down to time, that's the biggest hurdle (learning the playbook). Then, you work under some of these phase 2, phase 3 rules, where you don't have as much time as you want to, so you can't have those conversations. Hard work works, we talk about it all the time, and he is working hard. Day 1 is kind of hard to say that this guy did X, Y, and Z.

To us, that coach speak translates to, “we signed Jacoby Brissett to take the bullets while this kid learns and we get better.” Patriots fans have to put a lot of stock in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who is Maye’s first point of contact, according to the head coach:

You know, across the league, most offensive coordinators, they interact with the quarterback, the starting quarterback for the most part. We do have a group of coaches that have quarterback backgrounds, but I would say overall it would be AVP (Alex Van Pelt) as far as that lead guy.

Van Pelt’s a former NFL quarterback with a long resume as either an offensive coordinator or QB coach. He’s got experience with six different teams, most notably working with Trent Edwards, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rodgers, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, and Deshaun Watson. He’s also familiar with Brissett, which furthers the theory that Maye will sit, at least initially.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye may be a starting QB in the NFL very soon, but he's still extremely young. The former Tar Heel is 620 days younger than Jayden Daniels, who was drafted a pick before him in this year's draft.

Ultimately, New England needs to consider the long-term development of Maye and the rest of the roster around him. Rushing him to capitalize on his cheap years as a rookie shouldn’t be the priority in year one.

