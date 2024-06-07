Highlights The New York Giants lost one of their best players, Saquon Barkley, this offseason.

To replace him, the Giants signed Devin Singletary.

Giants' head coach Brian Daboll spoke about how well Singletary knows his system, as the two previously worked together in Buffalo.

The New York Giants had an eventful offseason, and part of that was their loss of Saquon Barkley. Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, leaving the Giants with a massive hole they'd have to fill at the running back position.

To fill that need, the Giants went out and signed Devin Singletary. Singletary and the Giants' head coach, Brian Daboll, have actually worked together before, from 2019-2021, when Daboll was the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, the same team on which Singletary spent the first four seasons of his NFL career.

Daboll is excited about working with Singletary once again, and he spoke a bit about that in a press conference on Thursday:

I've had familiarity with Devin, Devin's been a productive back when he was with me at Buffalo, did a good job at Houston. Has some good leadership traits about him. He's been in the league for a little bit here. He knows our system inside and out, even though he was at Houston for the one year, but he's very comfortable with how we do things.

Singletary has never had a season where he was among the leading rushers in the league, but he has been very consistent and productive in the rather limited opportunities he's received. Although he might not get all the carries in New York, Singletary currently seems to have the starting role.

Daboll and Singletary Have Worked Together Before

Singletary was coached by Daboll from 2019-2021

Singletary was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He never really held down a lead-back role with the team, as his career-high for carries with Buffalo was 188, during the 2021 season.

Singletary did well with his touches as a Bill, though, never going for less than 4.4 yards per carry with the team, and he rushed for 800 yards twice during his time there.

Devin Singletary's Career Stats Stat Singletary Games 78 Rushing Yards 4,049 Yards per Attempt 4.6 Receptions 175 Receiving Yards 1,164 Rushing TD's 20 Receiving TD's 4

His 2023 season was spent as a Houston Texan, and Singletary would have arguably the best statistical season of his career. For the first time as a pro, he had over 200 rushing attempts, 216 to be exact. He rushed for 898 yards, a career-high, and scored four times.

Now, Singletary is re-uniting with Daboll. Daboll was his offensive coordinator for the first three years of his career, and Singletary was impressive in each of them. In his rookie season, Singletary rushed for 5.1 yards per attempt, which remains the highest of his career to this point. Singletary's best season as a Bill came in 2021, when he rushed for 870 yards on an impressive 4.6 yards per carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Devin Singletary was efficient in his rookie season. In 2019, Singletary was tied for fourth among all running backs in yards per carry, with 5.1.

Now, Singletary is heading to the Giants, with a chance to hold down a lead-back role for the first real time in his career. He's always gotten a decent number of carries, but during his time in Buffalo, he had to split carries with players like Frank Gore, Zack Moss, and Latavius Murray.

During this past season in Houston, he split time with Dameon Pierce. Daboll says he's already been embracing that leadership role in what is an inexperienced running back room, as Singletary, whose nickname is "Motor", is the only member with more than two years of NFL experience:

He's done a good job of leading that room with some younger guys in there, whether it be Gray or Tracy... I wouldn't say Motor is overly vocal, but he's very smart. A cerebral player, understands, again, how we do things. Very good in terms of assignments, so I think that helps the younger players, and it helps [running backs] coach [Joel] Thomas too.

Now, Singletary finally projects to be the clear starter. Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Jashaun Corbin fill out the rest of the Giants' depth chart at the position. Gray and Tracy are each recent fifth round picks, and Corbin was an un-drafted free agent.

While any of these three could develop into solid players, at the moment, none of them seem a threat to Singletary's starting role. The former Bill and Texan could figure to be a major player on a young team with playoff aspirations.

