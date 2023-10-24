A recent WWE Raw singles match between tag team wrestlers Ivar and Kofi Kingston received ‘heaps of praise’ backstage, a new report has claimed.

WWE’s creative process has been a popular topic of discussion as of late. In particular, fans have been fascinated by what feels like a 'power struggle' between Vince McMahon and Triple H over the direction of WWE each week.

All too often, we’ve seen reports come out which dictate that Paul Levesque’s initial plans looked set in stone before being the subject of last-minute alterations by McMahon.

Vince McMahon now has no input on WWE Creative

The thing is, fans can tell the difference between a Triple H-produced show and one written late in the day by Vince. Usually, Raw episodes that are the brainchild of 'The Game' feature talent that the 78-year-old just isn’t interested in, also, a telltale sign of a Triple H should is one of has much higher focus on the in-ring wrestling which is something which certain viewers have picked up on in recent weeks.

Recently, it’s come out that Ari Emmanuel of Endeavor and the newly formed TKO Group had effectively ‘knighted’ Triple H as the head of WWE Creative, with it seeming as if McMahon is far less involved with that side of things these days. Whether this is permanent for the foreseeable future remains to be seen, but audiences have been treated to some awesome in-ring action as of late.

Ivar & Kofi Kingston impressed WWE higher-ups with their recent match

In particular, fans have been pleasantly surprised by what they’re seen during the feud between The New Day and The Viking Raiders. Beginning as a standard feud, the rivalry between the two teams hit a roadblock when Erik of the Raiders got struck down with an injury. Yet, it was then that their battles really kicked into second gear.

Over the last couple of weeks, the WWE Universe have been impressed the singles matches that have been put on by Kofi Kingston and Ivar, and, as reported by Fightful, it seems as if the higher-ups were also big fans of what they’ve seen out of the pair recently.

“Fightful sources had indicated that both Kofi Kingston and Ivar had received high marks for their WWE Raw matches of late. Their first match came as a result of Erik being sidelined. Viking Raiders and New Day had been slated for a lot of time for their two out of three falls match. Instead of cutting it when Erik got injured, they just had Ivar and Kofi Kingston wrestle the duration of the scheduled time. The match got praise heaped on it. One producer noted that Ivar hadn’t had a singles match on WWE TV in nearly five years that went over ten minutes, and said that not only did he not miss a beat, he impressed many backstage.

This seems to bode well in terms of more sustained singles runs for both Kofi and Ivar moving forward. Particularly with Erik still out, we may be likely to see the Viking featured in one-on-one matches going forward.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonOf course, Kingston is a former WWE Champion, but it’s been a welcome surprise for fans to see him operate at such a high level once again in recent weeks after slipping down the card in the years following his emotional title win.

As always, as more comes out about how the recent WWE TV matches have been received backstage, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.