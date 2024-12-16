Referee John Beaton was slammed for a ‘disgraceful decision’ during Rangers’ 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

The Gers lost the final on spot-kicks following an entertaining 3-3 draw but were potentially denied a crucial penalty just three minutes into extra time.

The controversy arose when Celtic defender Liam Scales pulled down winger Vaclav Cerny on the edge of the 18-yard box, with Beaton ruling it a free-kick despite video replays suggesting Cerny’s foot was on the line when he was dragged down.

While VAR failed to intervene, Beaton’s decision was branded a ‘disgrace’ after the final whistle, with Rangers podcast Heart & Hand slamming the referee on X:

It was Daizen Maeda who scored the winning penalty to secure Celtic’s first piece of silverware of the season, taking their major trophy haul to 119 and putting them one ahead of Rangers for the first time in over 80 years.

The defeat also extended Philippe Clement’s winless run against Celtic as Rangers manager to six games. Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Belgian was visibly frustrated with the penalty incident:

“I don't know if you saw the images back, but my phone is overloaded with the penalty situation with Cerny. “I get hundreds of messages now about that. That's also a really decisive moment in the game. “I didn't see it at the time because I still have quite good eyes, but I cannot see that much distance if the foot is outside or inside or on the line. “But but my phone is full of messages from everybody. I don't know. So those are things I cannot control.”

Ex-referee Bobby Madden, writing on Instagram, said he was ‘amazed’ by VAR’s failure to intervene in the incident, and suggested it was ‘100 per cent a penalty kick’:

“This is 100 per cent a penalty kick. It doesn't matter when the holding started, when it ended or what direction the players are moving. “This is clear evidence of holding within the penalty area and I'm amazed this hadn't been identified by VAR. Referee team had been excellent until that point. Difficult live, but that's why VAR is there.”

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.