Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has been praised for bringing back a team that can 'puff its chest out' after beating local rivals Celtic 3-2 away from home, marking the Gers' first win at Celtic Park in four-and-a-half years. And famous Rangers fanpage, Heart and Hand, have shared how a personal conversation they had with Ferguson spoke volumes about their performance in the Old Firm Derby.

Nicolas Raskin's glanced header from a corner inside the first five minutes sent the travelling Ibrox contingent barmy in the east end of Glasgow, whilst Mohamed Diomande's turn allowed him to produce an arrowed strike into the bottom corner to double the lead before half-time. Despite Daizen Maeda halving the deficit with a header and Reo Hatate levelling the game with a strike that was almost a carbon-copy of Diomande's, the game wasn't over there with Igamane blasting home the winner late on.

Sacking Philippe Clement after a poor run of form, it's been a whirlwind few weeks for Rangers. Ferguson was instilled as interim boss to bring some spirit and fight back into their ranks. That has seen him manage three games for the Light Blues, masterminding a penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate - and the win over Brendan Rodgers' side will have given Ferguson some standing for the rest of the season.

Barry Ferguson's playing statistics - Rangers record by competition Competition Appearances Goal contributions Scottish Premiership 284 69 Scottish Cup 27 6 Scottish League Cup 16 2 UEFA Cup/Europa League 38 7 Champions League 44 2

And that was echoed by Rangers fan podcast, Heart and Hand, who said that they spoke to Ferguson in midweek after their shootout win over Jose Mourinho's men - with the Gers legend sticking to his promise that their players wouldn't tire out, despite playing less than 72 hours after their win over the Turkish side.

"Thursday night after the game [vs Fenerbahce], myself, @4ladshadadream and @hobbes_ff were speaking to Barry [Ferguson] and he said ‘might need you three to start Sunday after tonight!’. "Then he said ‘no excuses though lads, we won’t complain about tiredness’. "That’s what he’s brought back. A team that puffed its chest out and said ‘mon then, let’s get stuck in’. Love it."

Although Rangers are still 13 points behind their old rivals in the Scottish Premiership, the win gives them bragging rights until the return fixture after the league splits in three games' time.

And, if Rangers can have a strong transfer window under whoever their new boss may be, Ferguson installing fight into the team could stand them in good stead ahead of next year.

