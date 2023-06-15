Disturbing footage of Jeff Hardy being harassed by fans in an airport has gone viral.

The former WWE star was targeted by the civilians during his travels, as they bombarded him with a variety of different items, expecting him to sign them all.

The video was shared on Twitter and has since gone viral, with many users disturbed and angry by what they've seen.

Video: Jeff Hardy ambushed in airport

Hardy is regarded as one of the nicest people in wrestling, so it came as no surprise to see him sign as much as he could, but people aren't happy with the way he was bombarded and the way in which these 'fans' were taking advantage of him, with many calling it "disrespectful," "disgusting," and "shameful."

With footage of the incident going viral on Twitter, it didn't take long for it to reach Hardy's older brother Matt, who quickly spoke out about it, sharing his disgust.

In a tweet, the older Hardy sibling said: "Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool."

Matt Hardy's tweet in response to airport video

WWE Superstars harassed in airports is a growing trend

Approaching wrestlers in the airport has always been a contentious matter, with many calling it classless and unfair, but it hasn't deterred certain fans from continuing to do so, with some even waiting to catch wrestlers as they arrive there.

Jeff isn't the only wrestler to have been harassed by fans in this manner recently. WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio have also been subject to one of these barrages, with individuals expecting them to sign a handful of different items, eager to sell them on.

The footage of Ripley was particularly disturbing, with the current SmackDown Women's Champion looking exhausted and miserable as she worked her way through signing a variety of items for a crowd that had surrounded her.

Mysterio stood his ground, though, offering to sign just a handful of items, before refusing to continue, which shockingly led to the fans reacting as though he was the villain.

It's important to remember that these larger-than-life wrestlers are just human too, like everyone else, and as such, they should be treated with respect.