Earlier this year, John Cena made a surprise return to WWE and embarked on one of his longest runs in the company in several years. Having spent close to two decades in the company, the 16-time World Champion has taken a step back recently as he's moved into Hollywood.

His appearances have become more and more sporadic over the last few years and Hollywood kept him far too busy to ever really expect him back in the ring on a full-time basis again. That is until the SAG-Aftra strikes occurred this summer and actors were suddenly striking and without work.

This meant that Cena had plenty of free time on his hands and that worked to WWE's advantage as he returned and appeared regularly on television and even wrestled several matches. In his return, 'Big Match John' has embarked on a feud with The Bloodline, while also sparking alliances with AJ Styles and LA Knight. It's been a decent run that culminated with a match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last weekend, in which Cena was defeated.

John Cena's current run with WWE is over

The story that Triple H was painting with Cena was his recent struggles in singles matches and his self-doubt about whether he could compete in WWE at a high level anymore, with retirement even being teased. It remains to be seen when that tale will be finished, though, as it seems like the 46-year-old has now left the company once again.

After returning to WWE and appearing regularly for the first time in a while, fans wanted to know how long they could expect to see Cena back. They wanted to make the most of his presence but didn't receive the news they likely wanted.

Cena was honest and admitted that he would only be appearing in WWE while the acting strikes were ongoing as it gave him the time to take part, but would leave the minute that things were resolved in Hollywood. Well, with recent news, don't expect to see him back in the ring for the foreseeable future.

No one knows when John Cena is going to return to WWE

It was announced this week that the SAG-AFTRA strikes had officially ended and a new deal between the union and movie studios had been negotiated and signed. This means that actors can return to work and get back into their projects, which means Cena has now left WWE and won't be returning to finish his current storyline with The Bloodline anytime soon.

While it's a shame that Cena's current run has now come to an end, it was nice having him back in WWE for a decent run for the first time in years.

Ring Name John Cena Real Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6 ft 1 in Weight 251 lb Hometown West Newbury, Massachusetts Debut November 1999

As one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling, Cena is always a big miss when he isn't around and, hopefully, it won't be too long before we see him back on WWE TV again, potentially even for WrestleMania XL next year.