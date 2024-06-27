Highlights Bam Adebayo secures a $166 million extension as the Miami Heat show commitment to their core.

Jimmy Butler seeks a maximum extension, but Miami's future financial limits may complicate a deal.

Heat's history reflects a willingness to cut ties for financial reasons, signaling uncertainty with Butler's future.

Despite the ongoing circulation of rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler's future with the Miami Heat, the franchise pulled the trigger on retaining All-Star Bam Adebayo on a contract extension.

The details of the deal include a three-year extension worth $166 million, which reaches the threshold of a maximum contract. This comes off the heels of Adebayo being selected for his third All-Star appearance and receiving his fifth All-NBA Defensive selection. His performance in the 2023-24 NBA season resulted in Adebayo receiving his first All-Defensive First Team nod.

The news of Adebayo's extension comes at an interesting time, as the Heat and Butler haven't been able to find mutual footing on the grounds of an extension. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the Pat McAfee Show that Butler doesn't have any plans on leaving Miami just yet.

"From what I understand, Jimmy Butler plans to be back with the Miami Heat next year even if there's no extension.. There's teams that have definitely asked if he's looking to get out and he's said I'm good in Miami." - Brian Windhorst

Although Butler will likely play out the 2024-25 season with the Heat, the 34-year-old is seeking a maximum contract extension with Miami. That extension is projected to be a two-year deal worth $113 million. For context, the extension Butler signed in 2021 was a three-year deal worth $146.4 million. The NBA's over-38 rule prevents Butler from signing an extension for greater than the maximum of two years.

Despite the current state of the Heat suggesting that the organization will run it back with this core, they aren't a franchise known for rewarding their star players financially for the sake of the team's success. This could be the fork in the road that may drive a wedge in Butler's future with the Heat.

Heat Culture Isn't Dependent on Past Accomplishments

Butler's contributions to the Heat's success in the past won't play a part in the team's decisions for the future

The Miami Heat parted ways with the greatest player in franchise history, Dwyane Wade, due to differences in financial priorities. Despite taking multiple pay cuts to allow the Heat's iconic big three to become a reality in 2010, Wade was expecting to receive a bit of a pay increase shortly in 2016. Team President Pat Riley didn't want to commit long-term money to the aging Wade, and it led him to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

If there's one thing to take away from this history lesson, it is that the Heat have short-term memory and are willing to cut ties if it means it elevates them back among NBA royalty. It is a big reason that they've been able to avoid tanking for the majority of the team's existence. Michael Beasley remains the highest pick in franchise history at second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the NBA's new CBA salary restrictions will kick in as the league will be implementing the second-apron. As currently constructed, the Heat won't be a second-apron team, but they will be a first-apron team. This will result in Miami being limited to matching salaries in trades and being handicapped from signing a player who was waived during the season if their salary exceeds that year's mid-level exception.

Although Butler has been at the forefront of success for the Miami Heat, leading the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2024, Miami has been an eighth-seed in back-to-back seasons, which isn't ideal for a team with championship aspirations.

Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat Career Stats (2019-2024) Category Stats PTS 21.3 REB 6.1 AST 5.7 FTM 7.1 FG% 49.6

The contract extension of Adebayo makes it clear that the Heat have no intention of rebuilding. Adebayo is 26 years old, and his extension will keep him on the books until he's 32 years old. His contract won't kick in until the 2026-27 season, in which he would receive $51.1 million, 30 percent of Miami's cap space.

Butler's extension would be in the same range, resulting in Miami having two players on the roster consuming 60 percent of their cap space. It would be incredibly difficult to flesh out the remaining roster spots to build a competent championship team around them.

Looking at the other players on the roster, the Heat lucked out with the selection of Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, he will be due for a pay increase following his rookie deal, which Miami will need to have money allocated for.

There was already noticeable tension between both parties, as Pat Riley was vocal in the Heat's end-of-season press conference about what he thought of Butler's remarks during the NBA Playoffs, while he was sidelined with an MCL injury.

“If [Butler's] not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.”

Although the news of Adebayo's extension confirms that the Heat will still be a competitive NBA team. When examining the financial report for the upcoming seasons, regarding Butler's future with the team, unless he's willing to sign for less than a max contract, his tenure with the franchise has most likely run its course.