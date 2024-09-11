Key Takeaways Bam Adebayo is a highly versatile NBA defender.

Despite other accolades, he's never won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The time has come for Adebayo to lead the Heat, whether he wins the award or not.

He's been named First- or Second-Team All-Defense in each of the last five seasons. He's finished in the top five of Defensive Player of the Year award voting every one of those campaigns.

He's widely regarded as one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA . That versatility was on display when he helped Team USA bring home a gold medal at this summer's Olympics.

Still, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has yet to take home the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Maybe it's because of his more recognizable teammate, Jimmy Butler . Maybe it's just expected of him at this point in his career. Maybe he needs to grab the keys to the franchise and drive the Heat to the NBA finals without Butler.

For whatever reason, Adebayo hasn't quite gotten the recognition he deserves as perhaps the NBA's best defender, regardless of position.

At least, that's the sentiment shared by multi-time All-Star, NBA Champion and Heat alum Caron Butler.

A 'Crime' Bam Adebayo Hasn't Won NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Caron Butler isn't pulling any punches

Close

Caron Butler was drafted by Miami with the 10th pick of the 2002 NBA Draft and played his first two seasons as a member of the Heat, starting all 78 games as a rookie and helping the team nearly make the Eastern Conference Finals the following year.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t NBA Central), Butler expressed his shock and awe that Adebayo has yet to win the award he's seemingly built for.

“When you talk about versatility, when you talk about a two-way defender, I mean, it’s a crime that he hasn’t won Defensive Player of the Year.”

Adebayo's breakout season came in 2019-20 when he averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds with 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. He was named an All-Star for the first time that season, was the runner-up for Most Improved Player and was named Second-Team All-Defense.

He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting; Giannis Antetokounmpo won that year.

He was named Second-Team All-Defense each of the ensuing three seasons and was a member of the All-Defense First Team in 2023-24. He finished fourth in DPOY voting in 2020-21 and 2021-22 ( Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart , respectively, won the award in those seasons).

He was fifth in the voting in 2022-23 when Jaren Jackson Jr. brought home the trophy, and Adebayo finished third last season behind Gobert and Victor Wembanyama .

There's an argument to be made that he could have won the award in at least one of those seasons, but he never got to the NBA defensive mountaintop. Now, Wembanyama appears poised to be the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the foreseeable future.

Still, it should be Adebayo's time to lead the Heat, regardless of whether he wins individual accolades. Butler is 35; his time as the franchise centerpiece is over. The Adebayo Era must begin this season.