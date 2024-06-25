Highlights Caleb Martin will enter free agency after declining his $7.13M player option with the Miami Heat.

Possible landing spots for Martin could be the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

OKC and Philly can offer him the opportunity to win a ring, while San Antonio will rely on him for his leadership.

NBA Free Agency is on the horizon and the option's deadline is approaching soon. Players and teams have started making their decisions and multiple extensions have already been inked.

The Miami Heat, preparing to be priced out of the Caleb Martin sweepstakes, have now received the first notice of this ordeal. Martin, who spent the last three years in Miami, has rejected his $7.13 million player option and will enter free agency.

Martin was the unexpected hero of the Heat's 2023 NBA Finals run. Averaging an emphatic 19.3 points per game on 60% from the field against the Boston Celtics, Martin was one vote away from beating Jimmy Butler to win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Despite his heroics during that run, the Heat are unlikely to retain him in this off-season because of their dire cap situation.

While several teams could use his two-way skill set, these three teams might be the best options for Martin while considering both the fit and the potential contract that the team can offer.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

A veteran forward like Martin in the rotation could be vital in the Thunder's aspirations to go all the way

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, a move signifying their intent to surround their top guys with elite role players. Signing Martin would be another step in that direction, with both having played in the NBA Finals before. While the former Heat forward is unlikely to provide starter minutes like Caruso, his experience and two-way impact on the team will be vital for Mark Daigneault's young side.

In the 2024 playoffs, the Thunder had just two players in their rotation who attempted at least five threes per game: Lu Dort, who shot 39.1% on 6.1 attempts per game, and Chet Holmgren, who shot 26.0% on 5.0 attempts per game. Martin, who shot 44.0% on 5.0 attempts per game, would be a huge addition to this roster. This Thunder team is filled with young and hungry players who bring a lot of hustle on the court, and Martin is a perfect fit for that system.

Comparing Caleb Martin to OKC's Top Shooters (2024 Playoffs) Player 3PA 3PT% Caleb Martin 5.0 44.0% Lu Dort 6.1 39.1% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3.7 43.2% Jalen Williams 3.9 38.5%

OKC are projected to have around $35 million in cap space, the fifth most in the league, when Free Agency starts. With their entire rotation on the books already, they have the ability to potentially throw Martin a two-year deal worth $14-15 million annually. Other contenders might just be able to afford an MLE for Martin, which is valued at around $12.8 million, giving OKC the edge in getting his signature.

2 San Antonio Spurs

Bringing in Martin would be a step in the right direction for the Spurs, who would no longer want to tank.

Another young team in the Western Conference that could target Martin are the San Antonio Spurs. Although they are on a different timeline than the Thunder, who are already contenders, the Spurs are an upcoming powerhouse in the West, thanks to their generational prospect, Victor Wembenyama.

The Spurs, who finished as the 14th seed in the West last year, will not be aiming to tank anymore after Wembenyama's historic rookie season. While they are still far from achieving contender status, they could target a veteran like Martin to help with their super-inexperienced squad. The Spurs have one player guaranteed on the books for next season in 26-year-old Zach Collins. So Martin could be a key presence in the locker room as well, even if he might be turning 29 in September.

San Antonio 3PT Stats (2023-24) Category Stat League Rank 3PM 12.6 15th 3PA 36.4 10th 3PT% 34.7% 28th

The Spurs also ranked in the bottom three in three-point percentage last season, and if the 38.9% shooter Cedi Osman is not retained, it makes the need for Martin a lot more dire.

San Antonio is projected to have around $21 million in cap space for free agency, giving them enough room to add Martin and a couple more veterans to the young squad. Martin is unlikely to be a starter in San Antonio, but he will have a better chance to earn that spot than OKC. He could potentially be swayed by the Spurs if they offer a longer deal, like a three-year $35 million contract with an option in the final year.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

A familiar foe could turn into a key weapon for the 76ers in this off-season.

Miami's Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, could be in the mix for Martin. The 76ers' front office structured contracts in a way that gave them a ton of cap space this season, and they could have as much as $61 million to work with.

The 76ers are guaranteed to just have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (RFA) on the squad as of now, although they are likely to retain free agents like Kelly Oubre Jr, Buddy Hield, and DeAnthony Melton.

Bringing in a guy like Martin would be music to coach Nick Nurse's ears. His hard work on the court, along with his ability to step up in the playoffs, something that the 76ers have struggled with, could be huge for Philadelphia. Their forward rotation last season featured a 35-year-old Nicolas Batum, an inconsistent Oubre Jr, and a frequently injured Robert Covington. So they could certainly use a guy like Martin, who has played at least 60 games in each of his last three seasons.

Caleb Martin - Miami Heat Stats Category Stat PPG 9.6 RPG 4.4 APG 1.7 FG% 46.3% 3PT% 36.8%

Despite their extensive cap space, the Sixers might just offer the MLE to Martin, as they will be aiming to sign a big name, after being linked to Paul George all off-season. But they will hope that the prospect of playing with an MVP in Embiid and an upcoming star in Tyrese Maxey while staying in a familiar conference will be enough to convince Martin.