Last year, the Miami Heat took the toughest road imaginable to get to the NBA Finals. They entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the lowest seed in the Eastern Conference. But that did not hinder them from making a giant-killing run, becoming just the second team in NBA history to reach the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed.

If Miami intends to make a similar run this season, that will have to be the route again after they lost the 7-vs-8 game to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In tournament on Wednesday night.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is all too familiar with the road they need to take to get to where they want to go. But the veteran mentor went on an inspirational soliloquy as he and his team embraces this upcoming challenge ahead of Friday night's do-or-die game against the Chicago Bulls.

"We will do this the hard way. That has to be the path... We're going to rest up, treat up, rally around each other, get ready for Friday... And embrace these competitive games... We're going to bring a hell of a game on Friday night and do this the hard way. That's just the way the deal is right now." Erik Spoelstra

Miami's Path Could Only Get Harder

Heat received concerning news about Jimmy Butler

As tough as the path already is for the Heat, it could only get harder. Per reports, there is speculation that Jimmy Butler may have suffered an MCL injury on Wednesday night.

Near the end of the first quarter, Butler landed awkwardly on his leg after a collision with 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. He instantly clutched his right knee and was visibly in a lot of pain.

But the Heat star managed to stay in the game and even ended up playing 40 minutes. However, the injury clearly bothered him as the game went on. Butler finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds, five assists, and five steals, but shot just 5-of-19 from the field.

Butler was seen limping after the game as the Heat return to South Beach, where Butler will undergo an MRI to determine if indeed Miami's fears are true.

Can the Heat rally even without Jimmy Butler?

Next stop: Miami to take on the Chicago Bulls for the 8th seed in the East

The Heat now have clarity on who they will face on Friday night after the Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks, 131-116, in the 9-vs-10 bracket of the East's Play-In Tournament.

This figures to be a rematch of last year's battle for No. 8, where the Heat just barely survived the Bulls to get into the playoffs, where, of course, Miami made its magical run.

If Butler is potentially out indefinitely, the Heat might not get a chance to go on a deep run in the playoffs. Sure, they still have Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro leading the way. Sure, they could still get past Chicago. But the road will undoubtedly be more challenging this time around if Butler is unable to go.

But even if they are able to make the playoffs, the top-seeded Boston Celtics, who finished with the best record in the NBA, will await them in the first round.

Throughout the years, the Heat has been battle-tested through adversities and challenges. But this Jimmy Butler injury, if it turns out to be their worst nightmare, could be just too much to overcome.