Highlights The Miami Heat have made two recent NBA Finals appearances but have failed to secure a championship victory.

Despite being competitive, the Heat's reliance on last-minute wins over skilled teams has led to a mediocre reputation.

The Heat must make offseason moves to compete in an increasingly tough Eastern Conference and avoid mediocrity.

Winning a championship is the hardest achievement in sports. That may be particularly true in the NBA. Reaching the finals only to fall short can be devastating to a franchise.

This has certainly been the case for the current iteration of the Miami Heat , a team with finals experience but a lack of championship experience.

The last few seasons have seen them serve as perennial playoff contenders in one fashion or another, but they have fallen short in all instances.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has won a title before, but the current roster has yet to experience the glory of raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy, although they have come close twice.

And those two appearances have doomed the team to mediocrity.

2020 – The First Finals Appearance

The 2020 finals were the franchise's first appearance of the post-LeBron era

Under Spoelstra, the Heat have always been relatively competitive. They've only missed the playoffs once in the last seven seasons, when they finished in 10th place (39-43) in 2019, before the Play-In Tournament existed.

However, it is undeniable that the team failed to replicate the success it had during the LeBron James era. One year after missing the playoffs, the Heat embarked on a miracle run during the COVID-affected season of 2020.

Finishing 44-29 but lacking expectations, they embarked on a deep playoff run which saw them sweep the Indiana Pacers , defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games and then knock off the Boston Celtics in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.

That is when they lost to their ex-teammate James and the L.A. Lakers in six games in the NBA Finals. The Heat failed to complete the underdog story, and the narrative that they were a mediocre team in disguise and that their run was one of miracles remained.

The Heat had a chance to redeem themselves in 2021 when they finished with the No. 6 seed. They did the opposite, however, only further proving the narrative that they were pretenders when they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Bucks.

The 2022 season went slightly better for the Heat, as they finished with the No. 1 seed in the East and reached the Conference Finals.

However, it was there that they were defeated by the Celtics in seven games, marking the first time since 2005 that the Heat were eliminated in the Conference Finals.

2023 – Return to the Finals

The Heat got back but found similar results

In 2023, the Heat learned how to use the NBA Play-In Tournament to their advantage.

Finishing with the eighth seed, Miami defeated the Chicago Bulls in the play-in. Then it knocked off the top-seeded Bucks in the first round, becoming the first Play-In Tournament team in NBA history to win a playoff round in one of the biggest upsets in league history.

The Heat’s miracle run in 2023 was marked by running through the New York Knicks in the second round and then upsetting the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (though they barely avoided a reverse sweep).

But harkening back to 2020, the Heat’s playoff run would end in an agonizing defeat, as they lost to the heavily-favored Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Once again, the Heat could not shed the narrative of being mediocre pretenders as they, the underdog, lost in the NBA Finals once again.

And finally, in 2024, the Heat squeaked into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament but lost to the Celtics in the first round in five games. Granted, Jimmy Butler was injured in that series, but it was yet another example of the Heat’s mediocrity.

Miami's Current Situation

The Heat’s strategy of relying on mediocrity will no longer work

The Heat's play in the last few seasons has demonstrated their mediocrity. One may argue that mediocre teams do not simply make it to the NBA Finals, but for the Heat, their appearances were more due to sheer luck and chance than skill.

Undeniably, the Heat possessed teams good enough to win it all, with a core of Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo leading the charge. But in the times they made deep runs, everything just seemed to click, and when it didn’t, it completely blew up in their faces (2021, for example).

It is safe to say that the Heat’s last two finals appearances have doomed them to mediocrity. After each of those appearances, they did not make any significant strides to improve, instead relying on running it back, which has failed.

The Eastern Conference is not getting any easier, either. The Celtics are a juggernaut fresh off achieving something that the Heat could not—winning the NBA Finals. The Knicks have greatly improved and will be a favorite to win the East as well.

The Philadelphia 76ers made heavy strides to improve by acquiring Paul George , who will be deadly with Joel Embiid . The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic are not going anywhere, either.

While it does not appear that the Eastern Conference will be as stacked as the Western Conference come next season, the Heat’s strategy of relying on mediocrity and squeaking into the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament will no longer work.

They will have to face legitimately talented teams who will see right through the Heat’s gameplan. And unless Miami makes some serious moves this offseason, it will be clear that their last two finals appearances doomed them to mediocrity.