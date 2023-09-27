Highlights Udonis Haslem's 20-year career with the Miami Heat, along with his records and three NBA championships, make him one of the franchise's greatest players.

Glen Rice's impressive stats during his time with the Heat, including his All-Star appearances and NBA championship, solidify him as one of the team's greats.

Bam Adebayo's accomplishments, including NBA Finals appearances, All-Defensive team selections, and climbing the franchise's field goal leaders, make him one of the Heat's most recognizable faces.

Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat are way younger than most franchises in the NBA. Even if that’s the case, several names, such as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler, have put Miami basketball on the map during their time playing there.

Let's revisit the Heat’s long and proud history and take a look at the greatest players to ever don the fire red jersey of Miami.

10 Udonis Haslem

Staying with one franchise for an entire career is incredibly uncommon these days in the NBA. That’s why Udonis Haslem’s 20-year stint with the Heat places him in this list of the franchise’s greats.

Ranking second in total games played for the Heat (879), the 6-foot-8 forward is also the franchise leader for rebounds, after amassing a total of 5,791. Along with those records, Haslem’s reputation as a respected veteran allows him to spread the famed Heat Culture, especially among his younger teammates.

These accomplishments, along with three NBA championships, make Haslem one of Miami’s greatest players. Not bad at all for an undrafted player to reach this kind of relevance in a franchise like the Heat.

9 Glen Rice

Chosen by the Heat using the fourth pick in the 1989 Draft, Glen Rice would go on to play the first six seasons of his 15-year career in Miami. During that period, the three-time All-Star would go on to average 19.3 points on 45% shooting from the field and 38% from deep, as well as 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Rice late played for the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers. The latter, of course, was where the Heat legend won his one and only NBA championship during the 1999-2000 season.

8 Bam Adebayo

Rarely does an undersized center rise up through the ranks and become one of a franchise’s greatest players. This is exactly the case with Bam Adebayo and his impressive journey to become one of the Heat’s most recognizable faces.

In the six seasons Adebayo has played in Miami, the 6-foot-9 big man has already accomplished more than many others who wore the Heat jersey. During that period, the two-time All-Star appeared in two NBA Finals, was named to four All-Defensive teams, and placed eighth in the franchise’s overall field goal leaders with 2,358 made. As it stands, it seems Adebayo isn’t done amassing more numbers and accolades in his time with the team.

7 Tim Hardaway

After gaining popularity playing for the Golden State Warriors, Tim Hardaway would go reach another level with the Heat. In six seasons with Miami, the five-time All-Star amassed 6,335 points, 1,180 rebounds, and 2,867 assists. The latter stat placed him second overall in franchise history, just behind Dwyane Wade.

Although his stint as a Warrior was better remembered, it can’t be denied that Hardaway’s time as the Heat’s primary point guard gave the franchise a new identity in the 1990s. Along with Alonzo Mourning, their time together made the team a consistent playoff contender during that period.

6 Shaquille O’Neal

It can be said that Shaquille O’Neal’s best body of work was when he played for the Lakers. Even if that’s true, his time playing for the Heat still cements the All-Star center as one of the franchise’s greatest players.

In the four seasons Shaq wore a Heat jersey, the big man averaged 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. Even if his numbers dipped from this time as a Laker, O’Neal’s presence on the roster is one of the key factors that helped Miami get its first ring in 2006. That feat solidifies his place as one of the franchise’s greatest players.

5 Chris Bosh

Even if he’s considered the third-best player on a Heat squad with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in it, Chris Bosh’s case as one of the franchise’s best players is still rock-solid. Throughout the six seasons he played in Miami, the 6-foot-11 All-Star posted averages of 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

More than the numbers, though, is how Bosh helped transform the Heat’s offense during his time there. The big man shot 34% from three, which helped space the floor for Wade and James, while defending hard on the other end of the court. His hard work paved the way for the Heat to win two rings during the early 2010s.

4 Alonzo Mourning

Although he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1992 and spent two seasons there, Alonzo Mourning is better remembered for the 11 years he played for the Heat. During that period, "Zo" would obtain five All-Star selections, two block titles, two All-NBA team selections and All-Defensive team selections, and an NBA Championship in 2006.

Mourning also comes at third in franchise history when it comes to total field goals (3,445), second in rebounds (4,807), and second in points (9,459). His Hall of Fame induction in 2014 also cements his legacy as one of the best players to ever play for the Heat.

3 Jimmy Butler

Before Jimmy Butler played for Miami, many saw him as an erratic and emotional player who rubbed people the wrong way during his stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers. But once he settled down with the team in 2019, the six-time All-Star finally found a place where he can truly thrive.

And thrive Butler has in his four seasons in Miami, where he's averaged 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. His tenacity on the court, paired with a natural knack for leadership, lifted the Heat to constant playoff appearances over the years, with the team even reaching the Finals twice.

His tendency to give his all in those games, along with the team’s playoff success, has transformed Butler into one of the best to ever play for Miami.

2 LeBron James

Considered by many as the best player of his generation, LeBron James’ game throughout the years truly speaks for itself. His time with the Heat, though, stands out from his stints with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

In the four seasons James played as the Heat’s primary forward, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. He would go on to his first two rings with the franchise, along with adding two Finals MVP awards to his considerable list of achievements.

While Bosh and Wade were essential to those championships, it was James who acted as the focal point of the team’s success during those years. This catapults the King to second place in this list of all-time Miami greats.

LeBron James Career Averages (2003-2023) Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

1 Dwyane Wade

While there’s no question about James being the better overall player, there’s no doubt Dwyane Wade is the best individual to ever suit up for the Heat. In the 15 seasons he played for the franchise, "The Flash" became its all-time leader in games played (948), field goals (7,842), free throws (5,391), assists (5,310), steals (1,492), and points (21,556).

Along with those franchise records, Wade averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while he was playing for Miami. He also won three rings, led the NBA in scoring during the 2008-09 season, and was named to 13 All-Star Games as a Heat player.

With those accomplishments, it only makes sense to recognize Wade as the greatest to ever play for Miami. Thanks to his incredible run as the franchise’s best, it would take some time before anyone can dethrone him for that title.

