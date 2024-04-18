Highlights Heat's Jimmy Butler is feared to have suffered an MCL injury, with an MRI pending, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Butler suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter but played through it.

Miami awaits Butler's MRI results and may have to play without their franchise star in their second play-in game on Friday.

After coming up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Miami Heat will have to play — and win — another game to officially book their spot in the NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, there is a massive chance that they will be without franchise star Jimmy Butler as they prepare to save their season at home on Friday night against either the Atlanta Hawks or the Chicago Bulls.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is speculation that Butler may have suffered an MCL injury in his right knee and could be out indefinitely. The Heat star himself revealed that he will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Jimmy Butler Went Down With a Knee Injury vs. 76ers

Butler did not miss time but struggled through the majority of the evening

Jimmy Butler suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter after he landed awkwardly on his leg while going up for a layup attempt.

The Heat star immediately grabbed his knee and writhed in pain as Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley, and Alonzo Mourning looked on with concern.

Butler gutted it out and didn't miss any time on the floor as a result of the injury. However, the injury clearly bothered him throughout the evening, as he was seen favoring the right knee all game long.

The 34-year-old ended up playing 40 minutes, but he shot just 5-of-19 from the floor and finished with 19 points. Despite playing through pain and struggling offensively, Butler still made a great impact defensively, recording five steals on the night.

After a hard-fought game that saw the 76ers hold on to the win and secure a first-round date with the No. 2 seed New York Knicks, Butler was seen limping toward the locker room. Multiple Heat reporters also noted that Butler had a protective sleeve on his right knee after the game.

Heat Hold their Breath on Butler

Unfortunate turn of events for Miami

The Heat will now have to hold their collective breath as they await the results of Butler's MRI. Miami now awaits the winner of the 9-vs-10 matchup between the Hawks and the Bulls, and they will host the final game of the play-in tournament to determine who gets the No. 8 seed in the East and the grand prize of facing the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provided some insight on what Butler felt and looked like as he dealt with the injury during the game and lauded the All-Star for fighting throughout the night.

"It really stiffened up on him in the second half... He was able to still move a little bit in the second quarter, but as the second half went on, it started to limit him a little more. We have no idea right now, we'll see when we get back to Miami."

If the speculation about Butler's injury is indeed true, Miami will need to go to battle without its leader, even if they can get past the play-in.